Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner’s dead dog during years of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Sinister Fife stalker stole ashes of Dundee partner’s dead dog during years of abuse

Douglas Giblin has been told he could face jail for his actions.

By Paul Malik
Douglas Giblin.
Douglas Giblin.

A Fife man stole the ashes of his ex-partner’s dead dog during years of domestic abuse.

Repeat offender Douglas Giblin tormented his former girlfriend during a campaign of degrading treatment, belittling her, taking her phone, threatening her friends and turning up at her work.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Giblin, who has previous domestic convictions, threatened to send intimate photos to the woman’s father after she broke-up with him.

He created new Facebook accounts to get around her blocking him and would phone from different numbers so she could not screen his calls, between 2017 and 2021.

At one point he locked her in his house during an argument and even stole the ashes of her beloved pet dog when she told him she no longer wanted to see him.

Explicit picture threat

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused and the witness were in a relationship for around four years.

“In July 2017 the witness and accused had an argument, they separated.

“The accused threatened to send naked pictures of the witness to her father.

“She began to be bombarded by phone calls from the accused – he once made 108 phone calls.

Douglas Giblin
Douglas Gilbin leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

“In August that year the relationship resumed.

“The accused would call her ten times and demand to know her whereabouts when she was with family and friends.

“He would set up fake accounts on social media to message her.

“He turned up four times at her place of work when he was asked not to.

“He would send her messages including one which said ‘you will never meet another man as good as me’.

“He would also text her to say he was watching her.”

Took pet’s ashes

The court heard the pair would often argue and split up and Giblin would ask for gifts he had given her, including a set of curtains.

Ms Mannion added: “The accused would challenge her about male friends.

“This continued throughout the relationship.

“She stopped contact with her friends.

“He would regularly go through her phone and read her messages.

“He would stand in her street. He messaged her saying ‘just seen you open your window’.

Beach on Gran Canaria
Giblin warned the woman he would follow her to Gran Canaria. Image: Shutterstock.

“During their break-ups, he would try and contact the witness through her friends, demanding to speak to her.

“He took the ashes of her family pet dog, returning them after she made contact with him.

“He took possession once of her glasses, knowing she could not see without them.

“He locked her in his home (on one occasion).

“The witness was due to go on holiday with her father. He contacted her saying ‘I will see you at the airport’.

“He said he would be in Gran Canaria at the same time as her, in the same resort.

“He did not go there but it made her fearful he would and she was forced to make contact with him to see if he would be in Gran Canaria.”

Prison possible

Giblin, 57, of Hill Road, Ballingry, admitted on July 24 2017 he threatened to send an intimate photo.

He further admitted between July 25 2017 and November 1 2018, he stalked his ex-partner in Dundee by repeatedly driving past her house and watching her address.

He also pled guilty to the course of abusive conduct between April 1 2019 and July 24 2021.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for reports and granted bail but warned Giblin a custodial sentence was possible.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Dundee

Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council
Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site takes step forward as £7m renovation plans…
The Polar Bear statue on Dundee's High Street. Image: Alistair Heather.
11 weird and wonderful statues in Dundee and the stories behind them
The deal will be available from selected stores on Wednesday. Image: Snappy Shopper
How to get four Clark's doughnuts for just 1p in Dundee
Strathmartine Hospital housing development street named after tragic teenager
Mum 'honoured and emotional' as street at ex-Dundee hospital site named after son who…
The A923 Coupar Angus Road is shut between the Kingsway and Faraday Street. Image: Google Street View
Roads 'logjammed' as main route onto Kingsway in Dundee shut
Nicoll's Rosebank Bakery in Byron Street, Dundee Law.
Excitement as popular Dundee bakery to open second branch in the city
Agnijo Banerjee, ex grove academy pupil on University Challenge
Dad's pride as ex-Grove Academy pupil stars on University Challenge
Police officers watch the street fires in Kirkton
Kirkton rioters 'should feel full force of law' says First Minister Humza Yousaf
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X.
Humza Yousaf hails 'fantastic' support of Dundee community as in-laws return from war-torn Gaza
The former Tesco Metro outlet on Murraygate. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Poundland eyes former Tesco Metro shop on Dundee's Murraygate