Man injured after Dundee kitchen fire

Emergency services were called after smoke was spotted coming from the property in Fintry.

By Neil Henderson
The fire started at a house on Finlarig Place in Dundee.
The fire started at a house on Finlarig Place in Dundee. Google Street View

A man has been injured after a kitchen fire at a house in Dundee.

Emergency services, including two fire crews and an ambulance, were called to Finlarig Place in the Fintry area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

It followed reports of smoke coming from a house, caused by a fire in a kitchen.

One man was given medical treatment at the scene by paramedics, though his injuries were not thought to be serious.

Crews spent more than an hour tackling Fintry fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received an alert at 5.42pm of a house fire at a dwelling on Finlarig Place.

“Two fire appliances were dispatched and, on arrival, found a fire within the kitchen area.

“The fire was extinguished by firefighters and the stop call was issued at 7.19pm.

“One man was injured in the fire and given medical treatment by ambulance crews at the scene but refused hospital treatment.”


3