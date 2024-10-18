EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth star Ally Graham on trial at Arsenal – and trained with Gunners club legend

Ally Graham’s displays in the Dundee and Scotland youth set-ups have drawn plenty of interest.

Recently turned 16, the young goalkeeper this week earned a call-up to the Scotland U/17 squad for European Championship qualifying.

He’ll travel with Brian McLaughlin’s squad to face Northern Ireland, Lithuania and the Republic of Ireland at the end of this month.

Already capped at U/16 level, having played for James Grady’s side in the Victory Shield last year, Graham has also featured for Dundee’s U/18 side.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this year Graham trained with Southampton as the south coast club ran the rule over the young talent.

He’s also trained with Newcastle United while Nottingham Forest were hoping to include Graham in a deal that would see Aaron Donnelly move to Dens Park. That deal fell through, however.

Graham’s performances drew interest from even higher up the Premier League food chain, though, with Arsenal keeping tabs on the youngster.

This week that interest was stepped up with the 16-year-old heading down to London for a trial this week.

It is understood Graham trained with Arsenal goalkeeping legend David Seaman, who helps the Gunners youth teams on an informal basis.

At Arsenal, Seaman won three league titles, four FA Cups and the 1994 Cup Winner’s Cup alongside 75 England caps.

Graham arrived for training on Monday and returned to Dundee on Thursday to join up with the Dark Blues U/18 side for their Friday fixture.