EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth star Ally Graham on trial at Arsenal – and trained with Gunners club legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee youth star Ally Graham on trial at Arsenal – and trained with Gunners club legend

The 16-year-old goalkeeper has plenty of admirers.

Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee and Scotland youth goalkeeper Ally Graham has drawn plenty of interest. Image: SFA
By George Cran

Ally Graham’s displays in the Dundee and Scotland youth set-ups have drawn plenty of interest.

Recently turned 16, the young goalkeeper this week earned a call-up to the Scotland U/17 squad for European Championship qualifying.

He’ll travel with Brian McLaughlin’s squad to face Northern Ireland, Lithuania and the Republic of Ireland at the end of this month.

Already capped at U/16 level, having played for James Grady’s side in the Victory Shield last year, Graham has also featured for Dundee’s U/18 side.

Ally Graham
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham in action for the Dark Blues’ U/16 side.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this year Graham trained with Southampton as the south coast club ran the rule over the young talent.

He’s also trained with Newcastle United while Nottingham Forest were hoping to include Graham in a deal that would see Aaron Donnelly move to Dens Park. That deal fell through, however.

Graham’s performances drew interest from even higher up the Premier League food chain, though, with Arsenal keeping tabs on the youngster.

David Seaman
Arsenal legend David Seaman posted a photo on his Instagram ahead of training on Thursday. Image: Instagram

This week that interest was stepped up with the 16-year-old heading down to London for a trial this week.

It is understood Graham trained with Arsenal goalkeeping legend David Seaman, who helps the Gunners youth teams on an informal basis.

At Arsenal, Seaman won three league titles, four FA Cups and the 1994 Cup Winner’s Cup alongside 75 England caps.

Graham arrived for training on Monday and returned to Dundee on Thursday to join up with the Dark Blues U/18 side for their Friday fixture.

More from Dundee FC

Lennon Miller and Lyall Cameron
Tony Docherty relishing midfield battle of young Scotland stars at Motherwell as he insists…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee youth talent Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up
Scott Fraser is ready to go for Dundee. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser: Why Hearts move didn't work out and why Dundee switch will
Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Dundee 'gutted' as injury woe strikes again for Charlie Reilly on loan at Inverness
Dundee star Josh Mulligan dismayed after defeat to Belgium. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Dundee's 5 international stars: How U/21 careers came to bittersweet end while another played…
Mo Sylla
Dundee's unsung hero: How will Dee cope without suspended Mo Sylla at Motherwell?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Dundee give boss Tony Docherty welcome lift as he reveals Rangers bounce game boost
2
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Are Dundee facing their biggest double header of the season?
Lyall Cameron in training with Scotland U/21s. Image: SNS
Dundee's Lyall Cameron on 12-hour flights, 'breakfast at 3pm' and chasing first ever Scotland…
Dundee's Sammy Braybrooke
Sammy Braybrooke reveals England international he wants to emulate at Dundee

Conversation