Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woman fights ‘unaffordable’ council order to reduce 1.8m-high garden fences

The council says making the fences lower is in the 'public interest'.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fences on Glenearn Road, Perth
The owner says one of the fences serves as a natural barrier from a neighbour's trees. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Perth woman is fighting an order to remove fences from her front garden.

Perth and Kinross Council [PKC] has issued an enforcement notice after the two structures were erected on both ends of Cheryl McDonald’s home on Glenearn Road, Craigie.

Planning officers say the 1.8m-high fences are unauthorised and must be removed to 1m.

But Ms McDonald says this would be “unaffordable” and is appealing the enforcement notice.

Perth and Kinross Council says fence height must be reduced to 1m

Her appeal letter says: “The Planning Enforcement Charter 2024 states that negotiation would be used in the first instance.

“There is no negotiation in simply requiring that the fences’ height be reduced to 1 m.

“That same charter states that the council should consider whether enforcement is justifiable, making decisions which recognise the cost-of-living crisis.

“I have made it clear in communication with PKC that there are significant cost implications in reducing the height of the fences.

“The cost implications are unaffordable to us.”

The fences are on both sides of the front garden. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ms McDonald’s statement adds the fences “serve an additional purpose”.

It continues: “The establishment of the neighbouring proprietors’ trees is having an adverse effect on our vehicles at the property, turning the paintwork green.

“The fence serves as a natural barrier to those trees, also ensuring that the trees (leylandii) do not encroach any further into our property.”

Cost implications of enforcement order ‘vast’, says Perth resident

Ms McDonald also pointed out the fences are set back and end around 50cm from the road.

“They are well constructed using natural, sustainable products and provide a helpful barrier for neighbouring shrubs and weeds encroaching on our property, keeping our garden looking neat and tidy, suiting a working family with two children,” her letter adds.

“Lowering the fence height would affect our enjoyment of our property, the cost implications vast.

“The detriment to our vehicles would be significant and enforcement of such a minor breach goes against the council’s own guidance.

“Justifying one enforcement action should mean that many more actions would be raised as a result.”

How the house looked in 2014 – before the fences were erected. Image: Google Street View

The council believes the fences “do not contribute positively to the surrounding environment.”

Its enforcement notice adds: “The siting, height and colour of the fences detracts from the visual amenity and character of the area.

“Enforcement action requiring the removal or reduction in height of the fences to 1m is both justified, necessary and in the public interest.”

The appeal documents can be seen here.

Elsewhere, Perthshire Caravans has been told to remove security fencing hastily installed after a break-in.

And in The Courier’s latest Perthshire Planning Ahead, an Abernethy resident has issued a demand to the council over a neighbour’s proposed fence.

Conversation