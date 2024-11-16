Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: ‘They’re tracking my development’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: ‘They’re tracking my development’

Jack Walton's deal at Luton Town expires in 2025.

Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton has vowed to remain in the moment as he enters the final months of his contract.

The 26-year-old is enjoying his second successive campaign on loan with Dundee United and, following a superb season in the Championship, has taken that form into the top-flight.

Walton has racked up four clean sheets in the Premiership – a record only bettered by Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland – and boss Jim Goodwin this week described him as among the top keepers in the division.

Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign. Image: SNS

The composed No.1 is effectively playing for his future – whether that be at Luton, Tannadice or elsewhere – as his deal at Kenilworth Road is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

But he is remaining cool on the topic.

Judgement

“My contract at Luton is up in the summer but I’m a more “here and now” sort of person,” said Walton.

“I keep in touch with Luton and speak to the coaches regularly. They’re tracking my development and seeing how I’ve done. That’s all part of the loan.

“Ultimately, as footballers, we all know every time we cross that white line – every time we go on the training pitch – we’re getting judged. That’s the industry we’re in. I’m a believer you’re only as good as your last game or your last few games.

“So, regardless of anything else, you’ve got to go out there, do your best and show what you’re good at. That is where my focus is.”

Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations, as fans flood the field
Jack Walton at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations following their title win last term. Image: SNS

He added: “When I came up here, I wanted to get game time and experience. I’ve had that. Personally, I’ve been happy with what I’ve done.

“I feel my performances have been good. I really just wanted to carry on from last season, and I feel I’ve done that.”

Walton: United can get better

The same can be said for United as a collective.

Goodwin’s newly promoted charges have hit the ground running in the Premiership, roaring into fourth place and losing just three of their opening 12 fixtures.

They swept aside Ross County 3-0 at Tannadice prior to the international break, with the second half representing arguably their best 45 minutes of the season.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton makes his voice heard
Jack Walton makes his voice heard. Image: SNS

“We’re happy with the way we’ve started, but we know we can be better in certain areas,” continued Walton.

“Every day, we work hard and try to be better individually, collectively, tactically; it’s all about trying to drive those standards.

“We’re still only in November and there’s a lot of football to be played from now until the end of the season.

“I think you can see people growing in confidence, and we know if we carry on working hard and improving what we could achieve. There’s more to come from us, definitely.

“But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We’ve done nothing yet.”

