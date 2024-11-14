Lifting the lid on the Dundee United ‘committee’ as one Tangerines star racks up the fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Lifting the lid on the Dundee United ‘committee’ as one Tangerines star racks up the fines

Team spirit and camaraderie has been evident at Tannadice this term.

The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are racking up the points.

And David Babunski is stacking up the fines.

The Tangerines’ team spirit has been evident during a superb start to the season, with Jim Goodwin’s charges turning in a host of gutsy displays, while showcasing laudable resilience to regularly notch late goals.

And Declan Gallagher reckons that camaraderie shines through in the way the squad largely manages itself, with captain Ross Docherty running the teams’s tongue-in-cheek disciplinary committee.

Among the rules “ruthlessly” enforced is one relating to phone usage and Babunski is paying the price – literally – as he stays in touch with his family.

Declan Gallagher, left, and David Babunski.
Gallagher, left, and Babunski. Image: SNS

“Doc hands out the fines but I help as much as I can,” smiled Gallagher.

“We have a committee. Doc is the chair of it, Craig Sibbald is there as a vice-captain and one of the foreign boys gets asked to be the spokesperson.

“That means there’s no bias, nobody can say they’re getting picked on. We have a decent pot building up because of the fines.”

He added: “David Babunski is responsible for lots of it. We have a rule that you need to be off your phone for 1.30pm but he’s always out on the pitch phoning home, so it’s costing him a few quid.

“The boys are ruthless about it. He’s been a great contributor to the cause – and he’s taken it in good spirits. He’s not a big drinker either so he’ll do well to get it back!”

Gallagher: Goodwin has ‘eye for a player’

While Babunski has contributed heavily to United’s next team bonding session, he has also brought plenty to the pitch for the Tangerines.

He was among 13 summer signings brought to the club and, aside from Richard Odada, Meshack Ubochioma and Dave Richards – all of whom have seen limited game-time – the vast majority have been hits.

Gallagher reckons that is testament to Goodwin’s judgement of talent.

Jim Goodwin, left, welcomes Declan Gallagher to Tannadice earlier this season
Goodwin, left, welcomes Gallagher to Tannadice at the start of last season. Image: SNS

“You look at his recruitment at St Mirren, he signed some great players like Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan,” said Gallagher. “At Aberdeen he signed a lot of very good players – (Bojan) Miovski, Duk and (Ylber) Ramadani.

“It’s been proven here how good he is with his recruitment; he’s brought in some really good players from across Europe.

“He’s not afraid to look at Macedonia and other places, where guys like Trapa (Kristijan Trapanovski) and David (Babunski) have come from. They hit the ground running.

“He’s definitely got a really good eye for a player.”

The real Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin and Declan Gallagher at Aberdeen
Goodwin and Gallagher in the Dons days. Image: SNS

Indeed, Gallagher now reckons players and supporters alike are seeing the best of Goodwin as a manager, having worked with the United gaffer briefly at Aberdeen.

It was an ultimately unhappy spell for both men.

But the reunion has proved far more enjoyable, with Gallagher a mainstay in the Tangerines side that won promotion from the Championship and a standout upon their impressive return to the top-flight this term.

Goodwin, meanwhile, last week penned an extension to his deal as boss until the summer of 2026.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin toasted his new deal in style
Goodwin toasted his new deal in style with a 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday. Image: SNS

“Although I worked with the gaffer before at Aberdeen, it was only seven games,” added Gallagher. “We had a lot of midweek (games), so it was a bit stop-start.

“It’s only when you work with someone for longer – get a summer with them and a run of Saturday-to-Saturday games – that you see the full benefit of it.

“He’s put his stamp on things from last season in the Championship to now. He’s got his own team and a calmness because of that, he brought most of the players to the club and it’s his team now.

“When he came in here, he had to change a lot of things but it’s a process and it takes time. I think you’re seeing now just how good a manager he is.”

More from Dundee United

Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS
Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent
Kevin Holt relished the physical challenge of going up against Jordan White
EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Holt responded to Rangers hook as Dundee United defender makes EPL…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin on what Dundee United want from David Babunski as Tangerines boss dismisses…
A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County
Owen Stirton: The Dundee United journey so far – and what's next?
Paul Hegarty leads out his United team out the tunnel in 1979.
Paul Hegarty signed a blank contract for Jim McLean - then wrote himself into…
It has been a good week for Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin's seamless summer signings have Dundee United flying
Stephen Thompson inside an Eddy's Food Station outlet. Image: Stewart Attwood
Stephen Thompson: Inside business failure that led to bankruptcy for ex-Dundee United chief
Stuart Armstrong, left, and Gary Mackay-Steven on their last day at Dundee United
Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven sales to Celtic explained as ex-Dundee United chief Stephen…
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson takes the acclaim from fans
Luca Stephenson on 'new Jordan Henderson' claims as Dundee United benefit from Liverpool midfield…
Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Owen Stirton strikes
5 Dundee United talking points: A Terrors unsung hero spotlighted and Ryan Strain toasts…

Conversation