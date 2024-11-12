Jim Goodwin on what Dundee United want from David Babunski as Tangerines boss dismisses ‘needless pressure’ of injury timelines

Jim Goodwin is determined to utilise David Babunski in the final third after spotlighting the classy midfielder’s eye for a killer pass.

Prior to Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Ross County, the North Macedonia international had spent a period deployed in the heart of the engine room due to recent injuries to Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald.

While Babunski carried out his duties manfully – showing plenty of graft to go with his craft – there is little doubt he is more effective in the “No.10” role.

That was underlined against the Staggies, with the switch to a 3-5-2 giving Babunski the platform to play higher up the park; poking and prodding at the visiting defence before eventually claiming an assist with a hooked through-ball to Sam Dalby.

“David has been brought to the club as an attacking midfielder,” said Goodwin. “His most natural position is that number ten role, picking up pockets of space.

“He’s very good at taking the ball on the half-turn and is certainly one player who doesn’t mind trying to play those killer passes. He doesn’t mind if they don’t come off, he just keeps trying.

“We’ve asked him to play in a more defensive role lately because of the injuries, and he can do that well.

“But he’s a player we want to see involved higher up the pitch.”

Adegboyega’s ‘best game’ for United

Sharing out the praise following a comprehensive victory over the Highlanders going into the international hiatus, Goodwin added: “I thought Vicko Sevelj was outstanding.

Vicko Ševelj vs Ross County: 🥇 Tackles

🥇 Interceptions

🥈 Possession won

🥈 Duels won

🥈 Clearances

A massive all-round performance by Dundee United's Croatian anchorman

“He gave David (Babunski) and Luca Stephenson the platform to go and be a little more adventurous.

“Manny Adeboyega had his best performance in a Dundee United shirt.”

No injury timeframes

Meanwhile, Goodwin has opted not to put a time-frame on the returns of Ross Docherty – who was back on the bench but didn’t feature against County – Louis Moult, Ross Graham and Kristijan Trapanovski.

While all are making positive progress, and it is hoped United’s squad will be bolstered for the visit to Rangers on November 23, the Tannadice gaffer is reluctant to pile on “needless pressure”.

He added: “I’m afraid to mention the injured boys. Every time I mention how they’re getting closer something happens, and they have a negative reaction to something. So, I don’t really want to talk about it too much!

“So, I’m not going to put a time-frame on it.

“They’re all working really hard with the medical staff to get back. They’re desperate to return and I don’t want to be putting any needless pressure on them.”