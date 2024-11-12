Jim Goodwin on what Dundee United want from David Babunski as Tangerines boss dismisses ‘needless pressure’ of injury timelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin on what Dundee United want from David Babunski as Tangerines boss dismisses ‘needless pressure’ of injury timelines

Babunksi claimed his first Premiership goal / assist since the second game of the season, also against Ross County.

Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin applauds the United faithful. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is determined to utilise David Babunski in the final third after spotlighting the classy midfielder’s eye for a killer pass.

Prior to Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Ross County, the North Macedonia international had spent a period deployed in the heart of the engine room due to recent injuries to Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald.

While Babunski carried out his duties manfully – showing plenty of graft to go with his craft – there is little doubt he is more effective in the “No.10” role.

That was underlined against the Staggies, with the switch to a 3-5-2 giving Babunski the platform to play higher up the park; poking and prodding at the visiting defence before eventually claiming an assist with a hooked through-ball to Sam Dalby.

David Babunski was a constant threat against County
Babunski was a constant threat against County. Image: SNS

“David has been brought to the club as an attacking midfielder,” said Goodwin. “His most natural position is that number ten role, picking up pockets of space.

“He’s very good at taking the ball on the half-turn and is certainly one player who doesn’t mind trying to play those killer passes. He doesn’t mind if they don’t come off, he just keeps trying.

“We’ve asked him to play in a more defensive role lately because of the injuries, and he can do that well.

“But he’s a player we want to see involved higher up the pitch.”

Adegboyega’s ‘best game’ for United

Sharing out the praise following a comprehensive victory over the Highlanders going into the international hiatus, Goodwin added: “I thought Vicko Sevelj was outstanding.

“He gave David (Babunski) and Luca Stephenson the platform to go and be a little more adventurous.

“Manny Adeboyega had his best performance in a Dundee United shirt.”

No injury timeframes

Meanwhile, Goodwin has opted not to put a time-frame on the returns of Ross Docherty – who was back on the bench but didn’t feature against County – Louis Moult, Ross Graham and Kristijan Trapanovski.

While all are making positive progress, and it is hoped United’s squad will be bolstered for the visit to Rangers on November 23, the Tannadice gaffer is reluctant to pile on “needless pressure”.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty was back in the fold.
United captain Ross Docherty was back in the fold at the weekend. Image: SNS

He added: “I’m afraid to mention the injured boys. Every time I mention how they’re getting closer something happens, and they have a negative reaction to something. So, I don’t really want to talk about it too much!

“So, I’m not going to put a time-frame on it.

“They’re all working really hard with the medical staff to get back. They’re desperate to return and I don’t want to be putting any needless pressure on them.”

