Luca Stephenson on ‘new Jordan Henderson’ claims as Dundee United benefit from Liverpool midfield lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Luca Stephenson on ‘new Jordan Henderson’ claims as Dundee United benefit from Liverpool midfield lessons

Stephenson was a hard running engine room regular in the Reds' youth ranks.

Dundee United's Luca Stephenson takes the acclaim from fans
Stephenson takes the acclaim. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Luca Stephenson has been hitting the headlines since he was a schoolboy.

As a fresh-faced 15-year-old, the burgeoning midfield talent made a £500,000 switch from Sunderland to Liverpool.

Given he was following the same path as the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League-winning captain, the Sun roared, “[Stephenson] has been dubbed the new Jordan Henderson.”

While Stephenson shone in the engine room through the Anfield youth ranks – even captaining the U/21 side – his senior football experience on loan with Barrow and Dundee United has been largely confined to a wing-back role.

Until Saturday.

Liverpool legend Henderson, pictured, followed the same path from Sunderland to Liverpool.
Liverpool legend Henderson, pictured, followed the same path from Sunderland to Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.

Stephenson was back in the heart of the action and, released to bomb forward by the outstanding Vicko Sevelj, he capped a fine showing with a wonderful diving header to open the scoring in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Ross County.

It was a finish Henderson would have been proud of.

Stephenson: I ‘loved’ midfield challenge

“Jordan Henderson; that was the shout back in the day,” smiled Stephenson. “Hopefully, I can still try to live up to that one!

Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool
Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.

“When I signed for Liverpool, I signed as a midfielder. I played from the ages of 9 to 15 as a central midfielder at Sunderland.

“I was more a holder but, as it gradually went on, I became more of a runner into the box, using my engine to get into dangerous areas.

“Through my scholarship at Liverpool, I played in there, so I know the role well. It is only in the last couple of years that I have moved to full-back.

“So, when the gaffer said on Friday I was playing in there, I thought, let’s roll it back to what I was doing a few years ago. I loved it.”

5 goal contributions and counting

Stephenson has now rippled the net in all of United’s Premiership victories at Tannadice this season; all coming in front of the noisy band of fans in the Eddie Thompson Stand.

In total, he has notched three goals and two assists, having never previously registered either in senior football.

Luca Stephenson acrobatically gives Dundee United the lead
Stephenson acrobatically gives United the lead. Image: SNS

He added: “I had barely scored a goal before Saturday, let alone a diving header! So, to put that away was really nice. It was a great cross by Will Ferry.

“The two wing-backs were outstanding. Ryan Strain has come in for his first 90 minutes in five months and I thought he was brilliant. Will Ferry was doing what he has been doing week-in, week-out. He has been fantastic and was no different.”

Feet on the ground

With Stephenson breaching the County resistance in style, United soon doubled their advantage as Sam Dalby coolly slotted home his fourth goal in five games. Owen Stirton added gloss to the scoreline in injury time.

The triumph – the third successive time the Tangerines have gone into an international hiatus on the back of a victory – sees United remain in fourth place in the Premiership.

Owen Stirton wheels away in celebration
Stirton wheels away in celebration after bagging the final goal. Image: SNS

“Going into the international break, the last thing you want is to be dwelling over a disappointing result,” added Stephenson. “Being fourth going into the break? We would have taken that at the start of the season.

But we just focus on ourselves. As long as we keep putting in good performances, build on what we are doing and playing like we did on Saturday, we will be in with a good chance of a positive season.”

More from Dundee United

Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Owen Stirton strikes
5 Dundee United talking points: A Terrors unsung hero spotlighted and Ryan Strain toasts…
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Ray McKinnon sacked by Forfar Athletic as ex-Dundee United boss pays price for miserable…
3
Owen Stirton celebrates his goal with Jim Goodwin
Owen Stirton set for pelters after Dundee United dream goal as Jim Goodwin hails…
Stephen Thompson has announced that he has applied for bankruptcy
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson announces bankruptcy
4
Dundee United keeper Jack Walton at training
Jack Walton on why Dundee United’s late goals are no fluke as Tannadice stopper…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shows he hasn't lost his touch after his side knocked St Mirren out of the Premier Sports Cup in August. Image: SNS
12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin's Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract
Jim Goodwin has guided United to promotion and a solid top-flight start
Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract as Mark Ogren delivers glowing endorsement
Colin Steven points to the spot for Hibs
SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid 'smallest squad' claim

Conversation