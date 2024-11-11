Luca Stephenson on ‘new Jordan Henderson’ claims as Dundee United benefit from Liverpool midfield lessons

Luca Stephenson has been hitting the headlines since he was a schoolboy.

As a fresh-faced 15-year-old, the burgeoning midfield talent made a £500,000 switch from Sunderland to Liverpool.

Given he was following the same path as the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League-winning captain, the Sun roared, “[Stephenson] has been dubbed the new Jordan Henderson.”

While Stephenson shone in the engine room through the Anfield youth ranks – even captaining the U/21 side – his senior football experience on loan with Barrow and Dundee United has been largely confined to a wing-back role.

Until Saturday.

Stephenson was back in the heart of the action and, released to bomb forward by the outstanding Vicko Sevelj, he capped a fine showing with a wonderful diving header to open the scoring in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Ross County.

It was a finish Henderson would have been proud of.

Stephenson: I ‘loved’ midfield challenge

“Jordan Henderson; that was the shout back in the day,” smiled Stephenson. “Hopefully, I can still try to live up to that one!

“When I signed for Liverpool, I signed as a midfielder. I played from the ages of 9 to 15 as a central midfielder at Sunderland.

“I was more a holder but, as it gradually went on, I became more of a runner into the box, using my engine to get into dangerous areas.

“Through my scholarship at Liverpool, I played in there, so I know the role well. It is only in the last couple of years that I have moved to full-back.

“So, when the gaffer said on Friday I was playing in there, I thought, let’s roll it back to what I was doing a few years ago. I loved it.”

5 goal contributions and counting

Stephenson has now rippled the net in all of United’s Premiership victories at Tannadice this season; all coming in front of the noisy band of fans in the Eddie Thompson Stand.

In total, he has notched three goals and two assists, having never previously registered either in senior football.

He added: “I had barely scored a goal before Saturday, let alone a diving header! So, to put that away was really nice. It was a great cross by Will Ferry.

“The two wing-backs were outstanding. Ryan Strain has come in for his first 90 minutes in five months and I thought he was brilliant. Will Ferry was doing what he has been doing week-in, week-out. He has been fantastic and was no different.”

Feet on the ground

With Stephenson breaching the County resistance in style, United soon doubled their advantage as Sam Dalby coolly slotted home his fourth goal in five games. Owen Stirton added gloss to the scoreline in injury time.

The triumph – the third successive time the Tangerines have gone into an international hiatus on the back of a victory – sees United remain in fourth place in the Premiership.

“Going into the international break, the last thing you want is to be dwelling over a disappointing result,” added Stephenson. “Being fourth going into the break? We would have taken that at the start of the season.

“But we just focus on ourselves. As long as we keep putting in good performances, build on what we are doing and playing like we did on Saturday, we will be in with a good chance of a positive season.”