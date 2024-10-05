Luca Stephenson interview: Why Dundee United loan star drove 200 ‘lonely’ miles in silence

Luca Stephenson has described it as the “longest car drive in the world”.

No company; no music; no podcasts – from Motherwell to Liverpool.

Three hours spent obsessing over a single moment. One regret.

Stephenson couldn’t help but incessantly replay his lunging tackle on Moses Ebiye in the box which allowed Lennon Miller to send Motherwell into the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup at Dundee United’s expense.

In the aftermath of the contest – with the players given a couple of days off – Stephenson decided to head home, taking advantage of the sanctuary from scrutiny afforded by his family after the biggest error of his short career.

A necessary, but nonetheless galling learning curve.

Stephenson can afford to reflect on that outing at Fir Park with candour. After all, the 21-year-old responded to the set-back in splendid fashion, registering two assists and winning a penalty in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock.

And he offers a vivid insight into how a match-defining mistake can affect a young player – and the perspective required.

Luca’s ‘lonely’ drive

“I drove back to Liverpool from Motherwell on the night,” recalled Stephenson. “It felt like the longest car drive in the world. It was a lonely one.

“It was silence all the way. That’s not normally the case. But I didn’t know what else to do. So, I just sat in silence, with the moment playing over in my head. It wasn’t a nice feeling.

“Seeing friends and family was a big reason why I went back. I knew my family wouldn’t batter my head talking about it! They knew how I was feeling. They took my mind off the situation for a couple of days.

“Of course, it was the first thing you think about when you wake up, but they help you move on.

“As soon as you are back in the building (at United), that is done. You need to look forward to the next game. You need to get your confidence back, get the ball moving in training and then get a first few good minutes in games in the next game.”

He added: “It was a horrible feeling. You feel like you have let people, the team and the fans down. I will try not and do that again.

“But I bounced back last week so that is a positive. I was constantly thinking I want to put it right in the next game. I have confidence in myself to go and perform. And that is what I did.”

Stephenson: ‘It will make me better’

That resilient streak will be pivotal if Stephenson is to realise his eventual dream of making his competitive debut for Liverpool.

“Even at youth level at Liverpool, that is the mentality you need,” he continued. “I have given away penalties and been sent off at youth level – but thankfully no-one is watching!

“But you still need to respond.

“Here, it is on the television and in front of thousands of supporters. That’s a lot more difficult to deal with. To bounce back in the men’s game, in such a big environment, is a huge thing.

“I have made a mistake, and I have come through it once. So, I can do it again. You need to experience these things to develop, as a player and a person. It will only make me better.”

Stephenson relishing attacking endeavours

With his fine showing at Rugby Park, Stephenson now boasts two assists and a goal for the Tangerines this term.

He failed to register a single goal contribution during his spell on loan with Barrow last term – albeit playing as a far more reserved wing-back – and was keen to add more efficacy in the final third to his game. Job done, thus far.

However, Stephenson is adamant there is plenty more to come ahead of this afternoon’s trip to St Mirren.

“I can’t forget about defending, winning my one-v-one duels and all that important stuff,” continued Stephenson. “But I said when I came up here, I wanted to add goals and assists.

“If I keep doing that throughout the season it will give me great exposure.

“And I still feel I have more to give in all areas. It feels like I have been here a while, but I have only played six games. I am still learning the role and what the gaffer wants me to do.

“The gaffer wants me in the top line, attacking and creating things. They are all things I can learn and develop.”