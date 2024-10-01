Dundee United boss hails ‘man enough’ Luca Stephenson’s dream response to Premier Sports Cup nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United boss hails ‘man enough’ Luca Stephenson’s dream response to Premier Sports Cup nightmare

The Liverpool loan star bounced back at Kilmarnock from his last-gasp penalty hell at Fir Park.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson skips past Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson skips past Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hailed Liverpool loanee Luca Stephen’s dream response to his Premier Sports Cup nightmare.

Stephenson found himself in knockout hell after giving away the decisive, last-gasp penalty that saw Motherwell kill off United’s Hampden hopes.

However, the 21-year-old responded with a heavenly showing in his first outing since that breathless clash.

The full-back was a constant attacking threat in the Tangerines’ draw at Kilmarnock, playing high up the pitch and earning a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the first half.

Stephenson fluffed his lines in front of goal – but he made up for it by teeing up the opening goal for Louis Moult AND winning the penalty the secured a 3-3 draw.

Killie’s Fraser Murray (L) fouls Luca Stephenson for United’s penalty. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

That, his manager had no doubt, added up to a key showing.

[Luca] held his hands up in the dressing room after that rash decision at Fir Park,” said Goodwin.

“Nobody in their career has probably done it as much as I have so I have every sympathy for him!

“But Luca is man enough to own it.

“The players and the staff all got round him and picked his head up last week, and he showed a really positive reaction on Saturday.

“We’ve got to remember the boy’s age as well and where he’s come from. He’s had a great education at Liverpool and we’re hoping to continue that.

“He’ll learn from situations we’re facing. These are important moments in a young player’s career – they’ll look back on how they helped them develop.”

He added: “With the penalty, it’s clever from Luca to get himself goal side of the Kilmarnock defender, who is ball watching a bit, and there is contact with his left calf which leads to the penalty.”

Dundee United make their first ever quadruple substitution at Rugby Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Goodwin made United’s first ever quadruple substitution in a league fixture at Rugby Park – and it paid dividends.

Of the Tangerines’ fresh arrivals, Miller Thomson, in particular, was excellent, winning a ferocious tackle ahead of Craig Sibbald’s goal.

But Vicko Sevelj, Jort van der Sande and Glenn Middleton all added impetus as United battered Killie for the final 15 minutes.

Goodwin commented: “We’ve got a strong group and that’s the most pleasing thing. That’s why the recruitment in the summer was so important.

“We have good quality players in each position and the depth to handle injuries and suspensions over the course of a really long season.”

