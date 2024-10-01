Dundee United boss hails ‘man enough’ Luca Stephenson’s dream response to Premier Sports Cup nightmare

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hailed Liverpool loanee Luca Stephen’s dream response to his Premier Sports Cup nightmare.

Stephenson found himself in knockout hell after giving away the decisive, last-gasp penalty that saw Motherwell kill off United’s Hampden hopes.

However, the 21-year-old responded with a heavenly showing in his first outing since that breathless clash.

The full-back was a constant attacking threat in the Tangerines’ draw at Kilmarnock, playing high up the pitch and earning a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the first half.

Stephenson fluffed his lines in front of goal – but he made up for it by teeing up the opening goal for Louis Moult AND winning the penalty the secured a 3-3 draw.

That, his manager had no doubt, added up to a key showing.

“[Luca] held his hands up in the dressing room after that rash decision at Fir Park,” said Goodwin.

“Nobody in their career has probably done it as much as I have so I have every sympathy for him!

“But Luca is man enough to own it.

“The players and the staff all got round him and picked his head up last week, and he showed a really positive reaction on Saturday.

“We’ve got to remember the boy’s age as well and where he’s come from. He’s had a great education at Liverpool and we’re hoping to continue that.

“He’ll learn from situations we’re facing. These are important moments in a young player’s career – they’ll look back on how they helped them develop.”

He added: “With the penalty, it’s clever from Luca to get himself goal side of the Kilmarnock defender, who is ball watching a bit, and there is contact with his left calf which leads to the penalty.”

Goodwin made United’s first ever quadruple substitution in a league fixture at Rugby Park – and it paid dividends.

Of the Tangerines’ fresh arrivals, Miller Thomson, in particular, was excellent, winning a ferocious tackle ahead of Craig Sibbald’s goal.

But Vicko Sevelj, Jort van der Sande and Glenn Middleton all added impetus as United battered Killie for the final 15 minutes.

Goodwin commented: “We’ve got a strong group and that’s the most pleasing thing. That’s why the recruitment in the summer was so important.

“We have good quality players in each position and the depth to handle injuries and suspensions over the course of a really long season.”