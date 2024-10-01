Dunfermline appeal to fans amid stand closure fear after ‘final warning’ over East End Park trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline appeal to fans amid stand closure fear after ‘final warning’ over East End Park trouble

Pars officials have been urged to take stronger action over 'unacceptable conduct' from section of support.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
Dunfermline's East End Park. Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been given a ‘final warning’ over fan misbehaviour and say they could be forced to close one of their stands if misconduct persists.

The move comes after incidents during the recent Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers.

The Pars have reported that home supporters caused ‘thousands of pounds’ of damage to seats during the 2-0 win. They are seeking explanations from the season-ticket holders who sit in the affected area.

The Fifers have also expressed their disappointment over the repeated use of pyrotechnics, with police and the football authorities querying whether the club is doing enough to prevent such breaches of the law.

However, ‘more seriously’, admit Dunfermline, was the far-side assistant referee being struck by an object during the Raith match.

Dunfermline have praised fans for honouring the late Sol Bamba before the recent Raith Rovers match. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It was the third consecutive game in which the linesman had been hit by a missile and, embarrassingly for the Pars, match officials are now being briefed about being ’on guard’ for crowd trouble.

All of the incidents in question have allegedly stemmed from fans housed in the North West stand at East End Park who, the club insists, are ‘tarnishing the reputation of our largely fantastic backing’.

In a message to season-ticket holders who sit in the enclosure, Dunfermline praised the atmosphere generated by fans and the ‘tifo’ display honouring former player Sol Bamba during the Rovers encounter.

But officials added: “For all this good, we do unfortunately have to highlight several recent issues that has led to the football authorities and police putting severe pressure on the club.

‘Significant safety risk’

“In the home end, thousands of pounds of damage was caused, with many seats broken along with the metal backings that fix the seats to the concrete stand.

“Not only does a replacement seat and backing cost £130 per unit but supporters, in numbers, standing on their seats poses a significant safety risk to the individual supporter and all around them.’

Warning that fans identified as breaking seats will be charged financially for their replacement and could be hit with a stadium ban, Dunfermline went on: “Despite the club warning, we continue to see pyrotechnics used at KDM Group East End Park.

“This is against the law and the police are reviewing CCTV to identify any supporters who have brought in or participated in the use of pyrotechnics.

A pyrotechnic lies on the East End Park pitch.
Previous calls from Dunfermline for fans not to use pyrotechnics have fallen on deaf ears. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“We have also been challenged by both the police and the SPFL on whether we are doing enough to prevent these incidents.

“Most seriously, the assistant referee in front of the North West stand was struck by an object, with further objects thrown in his direction during the course of the match.

“This is wholly unacceptable and damages the club.

“DAFC are now being challenged by the authorities to take much stronger action against ‘unacceptable conduct’ that has stemmed from a small group of supporters in the North West stand, tarnishing the reputation of our largely fantastic backing.”

The message continues: “If objects continue to be thrown at officials, the only next step available to us is to close down the North West stand for some competitive matches.

Final warning

“Whilst we know that this will punish many supporters who have had nothing to do with these incidents, we have exhausted all other measures in dealing with unacceptable conduct in this stand.

“The football authorities have put us on our final warning around this topic and everyone at KDM Group East End Park would like to reiterate that supporters should refrain from throwing any objects on to the pitch at any time.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Pars’ Mike Zalenski has been hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint following the sports scientist intern’s red card in the victory over Raith.

Zakenski is charged with acting in a ‘manner which is improper’, and of entering both the technical area and field of play during a 70th-minute player melee and of knocking a Raith opponent to the ground ‘to his injury’.

He faces a judicial panel hearing on October 16.

Conversation