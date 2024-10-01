A9 in Perth shut southbound due to lorry fire

The A9 in Perth is shut southbound after a lorry fire.

The HGV’s tyres caught fire just after 3am on Tuesday.

The road was shut between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts while firefighters tackled the blaze and reopened at 5.30am.

However, Traffic Scotland says the southbound carriageway is closed again.

Drivers are being diverted using the A85 slip roads.

There are delays in the area as a result of the closure.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.12am to reports of a vehicle fire on the A9 southbound carriageway.

“A lorry’s tyres caught fire.

“We received a stop message at 4.17am.”