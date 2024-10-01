Simo Valakari will inject TWO season-saving traits at struggling St Johnstone, says ex-Motherwell man

Ex-Motherwell defender Juhani Ojala has backed Simo Valakari to inject ‘energy and motivation’ into struggling St Johnstone if the Finn becomes the Perth club’s boss.

Ojala enjoyed a fruitful spell under Valakari at SJK, winning the Finnish Cup in 2016.

The centre half kept track of Valakari’s coaching career ever since and sought his advice before moving to Fir Park in 2021.

The latest development sees Valakari, 51, approached by Adam Webb to leave FC Riga in Latvia and replace Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park.

That, according to Ojala, is a shrewd move by the St Johnstone owner.

The 35-year-old, currently with Finnish top flight newcomers Gnistan, explained: “I think Simo is a really good manager. My experience with him was a really good time.

“At SJK, we played good football and won the Finnish Cup. They won the championship the year before, which was a really good achievement for a new club.

“Simo won everything there – the League Cup, Championship then Finnish Cup – in three years.

“As a coach, I liked him. He has a great energy which transfers to players.

“He gives you motivation. He’s very upbeat. He was excited all the time.

“He’s a good man-manager who will take care of every player at St Johnstone.

“But he was also good tactically; we prepared really well.

“We controlled the ball a lot, we were dominant in the way we played.

“You need to have the right of player, of course, to do that. But Simo’s mind is normally forward-thinking. I’m sure he will find a way to play an attacking way for St Johnstone.”

Webb plumped for his overseas option after brief dalliances with Scott Brown, Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch.

But Valakari, who played for Motherwell from 1996 to 2000, has strong Scottish connections and always spoke fondly of wishing to return.

He sought that in 2017 but missed out on the Fir Park role to Stephen Robinson.

‘Really good signing for St Johnstone’

Ojala said: “I think it’s important Simo really wants to go to Scotland, to a great football culture. It’s a style and mentality that he loves.

“I’m pretty sure he will fit there. He has history, that link with his family. They liked the country.

“It’s a really nice thing for him if he gets the chance to coach there now.

“I’m pretty optimistic and confident that he will have a positive effect. He’s a good guy. I feel this could be a really good signing for St Johnstone.”