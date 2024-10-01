Simo Valakari will inject TWO season-saving traits at struggling St Johnstone, says ex-Motherwell man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari will inject TWO season-saving traits at struggling St Johnstone, says ex-Motherwell man

Juhani Ojala lifted the Finnish Cup playing under Valakari at SJK in 2016.

Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone managerial target Simo Valakari. Image: Shutterstock.
By Fraser Mackie

Ex-Motherwell defender Juhani Ojala has backed Simo Valakari to inject ‘energy and motivation’ into struggling St Johnstone if the Finn becomes the Perth club’s boss.

Ojala enjoyed a fruitful spell under Valakari at SJK, winning the Finnish Cup in 2016.

The centre half kept track of Valakari’s coaching career ever since and sought his advice before moving to Fir Park in 2021.

The latest development sees Valakari, 51, approached by Adam Webb to leave FC Riga in Latvia and replace Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park.

That, according to Ojala, is a shrewd move by the St Johnstone owner.

Johani Ojala in action for Motherwell against Aberdeen in 2022.

The 35-year-old, currently with Finnish top flight newcomers Gnistan, explained: “I think Simo is a really good manager. My experience with him was a really good time.

“At SJK, we played good football and won the Finnish Cup. They won the championship the year before, which was a really good achievement for a new club.

“Simo won everything there – the League Cup, Championship then Finnish Cup – in three years.

“As a coach, I liked him. He has a great energy which transfers to players.

“He gives you motivation. He’s very upbeat. He was excited all the time.

“He’s a good man-manager who will take care of every player at St Johnstone.

“But he was also good tactically; we prepared really well.

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: Shutterstock

“We controlled the ball a lot, we were dominant in the way we played.

“You need to have the right of player, of course, to do that. But Simo’s mind is normally forward-thinking. I’m sure he will find a way to play an attacking way for St Johnstone.”

Webb plumped for his overseas option after brief dalliances with Scott Brown, Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch.

But Valakari, who played for Motherwell from 1996 to 2000, has strong Scottish connections and always spoke fondly of wishing to return.

He sought that in 2017 but missed out on the Fir Park role to Stephen Robinson.

‘Really good signing for St Johnstone’

Ojala said: “I think it’s important Simo really wants to go to Scotland, to a great football culture. It’s a style and mentality that he loves.

“I’m pretty sure he will fit there. He has history, that link with his family. They liked the country.

“It’s a really nice thing for him if he gets the chance to coach there now.

“I’m pretty optimistic and confident that he will have a positive effect. He’s a good guy. I feel this could be a really good signing for St Johnstone.”

Conversation