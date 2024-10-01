LEE WILKIE: Death of team-mate and Dundee icon Fabian Caballero was hard news to hear

Saturday’s news of Fabian Caballero’s passing was a huge shock.

A shock to everyone but it hit close to home for me – he’s a former team-mate of mine who was pretty much the same age.

When you hear someone dying at 46 and you’re only a couple of years younger it does make you pause.

Fabian was a great player and the fans adored him, you could see he loved them back.

I remember him coming in, he was a nightmare to play against in training.

So strong on the ball, he’d work positions really well and hold of defenders with ease.

Then he had this short backlift, he’d hold you off then ‘bang’ the shot flies and it’s almost undefendable.

Such a talented player and a lovely guy as well. Didn’t speak much English but he got on with everyone.

A real icon of that time, a time fans loved at Dundee.

The news stopped me in my tracks on Saturday and all my thoughts go out to his family.

Dens on Saturday

The tribute to Caballero at Dens Park was great to see as well.

Just a shame there wasn’t a win to go along with it.

On the football front, that’s the main issue right now.

There is plenty to like about the way Dundee are playing right now.

But they aren’t getting the wins to go along with it.

It’s a poor run they are on but they still look confident to me. What is happening is they are being punished for mistakes.

You combine that with not putting away the chances created and you don’t win many games.

The first goal conceded against Aberdeen on Saturday was easily defendable.

And the second can be dealt with better as well.

The Dons only had two shots and found themselves 2-0 up.

Good shooting from their point of view but the Dundee defence must be thinking ‘we’re getting punished for every little mistake here’.

Keep the heid

You get spells like that.

The key is to keep the heid.

Keep believing that things will turn.

That’s why I’m not majorly concerned.

Dundee have a lot of good players in that squad, new faces like Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson ready to make an impact, and they have a good manager too.

They obviously can’t afford to keep losing games but they are creating chances, causing teams problems.

Things will turn.

Next weekend’s clash at home to Kilmarnock is a chance to get that crucial win.

Last season, though, the matches between these two were so tight.

I expect the same again.

Let’s hope Mo Sylla is there with his Dundee team-mates after the shock of his collapse on Saturday.

It’s great to hear he’s home recovering and there is an explanation for his falling ill.

Another shock on a tough day for Dundee as a club.

It says a lot about the team that after seeing that they came out and performed so well.

I hope his recovery is a quick one.