LEE WILKIE: Death of team-mate and Dundee icon Fabian Caballero was hard news to hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Death of team-mate and Dundee icon Fabian Caballero was hard news to hear

Former Dens defender Lee Wilkie remembers his former team-mate and analyses the defeat against Aberdeen.

Fabian Caballero beats Dundee team-mate Lee Wilkie to a header against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Fabian Caballero beats Dundee team-mate Lee Wilkie to a header against Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Saturday’s news of Fabian Caballero’s passing was a huge shock.

A shock to everyone but it hit close to home for me – he’s a former team-mate of mine who was pretty much the same age.

When you hear someone dying at 46 and you’re only a couple of years younger it does make you pause.

Fabian was a great player and the fans adored him, you could see he loved them back.

I remember him coming in, he was a nightmare to play against in training.

Fabian Caballero beats Dundee team-mate Lee Wilkie to a header against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Fabian Caballero beats Dundee team-mate Lee Wilkie to a header against Dundee United. Image: SNS

So strong on the ball, he’d work positions really well and hold of defenders with ease.

Then he had this short backlift, he’d hold you off then ‘bang’ the shot flies and it’s almost undefendable.

Such a talented player and a lovely guy as well. Didn’t speak much English but he got on with everyone.

A real icon of that time, a time fans loved at Dundee.

The news stopped me in my tracks on Saturday and all my thoughts go out to his family.

Dens on Saturday

The tribute to Caballero at Dens Park was great to see as well.

Dundee fans remember Fabian Caballero during a minute’s applause. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Just a shame there wasn’t a win to go along with it.

On the football front, that’s the main issue right now.

There is plenty to like about the way Dundee are playing right now.

But they aren’t getting the wins to go along with it.

It’s a poor run they are on but they still look confident to me. What is happening is they are being punished for mistakes.

You combine that with not putting away the chances created and you don’t win many games.

Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Kevin Nisbet opens the scoring for Aberdeen against Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The first goal conceded against Aberdeen on Saturday was easily defendable.

And the second can be dealt with better as well.

The Dons only had two shots and found themselves 2-0 up.

Good shooting from their point of view but the Dundee defence must be thinking ‘we’re getting punished for every little mistake here’.

Keep the heid

You get spells like that.

The key is to keep the heid.

Keep believing that things will turn.

That’s why I’m not majorly concerned.

Dundee have a lot of good players in that squad, new faces like Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson ready to make an impact, and they have a good manager too.

Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain's armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS
Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain’s armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS

They obviously can’t afford to keep losing games but they are creating chances, causing teams problems.

Things will turn.

Next weekend’s clash at home to Kilmarnock is a chance to get that crucial win.

Last season, though, the matches between these two were so tight.

I expect the same again.

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time in Saturday’s game with Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Let’s hope Mo Sylla is there with his Dundee team-mates after the shock of his collapse on Saturday.

It’s great to hear he’s home recovering and there is an explanation for his falling ill.

Another shock on a tough day for Dundee as a club.

It says a lot about the team that after seeing that they came out and performed so well.

I hope his recovery is a quick one.

More from Dundee FC

A smiling Fabian Caballero is mobbed by his Dundee FC team-mates as he celebrates his last-minute goal against Kilmarnock in October 2002.
Fabian Caballero was the gifted number 7 Dundee fans took to their hearts and…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Mo Sylla. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Mo Sylla shock as Frenchman joins up…
A smiling Fabian Caballero is mobbed by his Dundee FC team-mates as he celebrates his last-minute goal against Kilmarnock in October 2002.
Dundee icon Fabian Caballero: Scrapes, smiles and tragedy as Dens favourite remembered
Luke Graham
Dundee kid Luke Graham earns rave review despite defeat on Falkirk debut
Mo Sylla
Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock
Adam Legzdins
EXCLUSIVE: New role for Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins explained
4
Mo Sylla
Dundee star Mo Sylla in hospital for ‘further investigations’ after dressing room collapse
2
Dundee players lead the minute's applause to say goodbye to Fabian Caballero. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Aberdeen defeat - encouraging signs overshadowed by costly mistakes…
Mo Sylla
Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla 'responsive' after collapsing in dressing room at half-time
Fabian Caballero in action for Dundee.
Fabian Caballero tributes paid as former Dundee star dies aged 46
7

Conversation