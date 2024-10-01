Dundee DJ who lost friends to suicide hosting mental health rave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee DJ who lost friends to suicide hosting mental health rave

Steven Bence is raising money for support groups with the help of 1990s dance act Ultimate Buzz.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee DJ Steven Bence organises mental health rave
Steven Bence has organised the mental health awareness rave at Fat Sam's Live. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson

A Dundee DJ who has lost several friends to suicide is hosting a rave in support of mental health groups.

Steven Bence will hold the Mental Health Awareness Rave at Fat Sam’s on Friday November 8.

He was inspired to organise the event after losing a number of friends who had been suffering with their mental health.

Steven told The Courier: “I wanted to help raise money for Andy’s Man Club and Women’s Wellbeing Club after losing some friends this year.

“The last friend I lost was just last month – I had known him for a number of years.

“Guys just don’t want to open up to others about mental health or their feelings, they want to be a man and hide any signs of weakness.”

Ultimate Buzz performing at Dundee Mental Health Awareness Rave

Steven’s dad Gary, DJ Pulse and Josh ‘Hutchy’ Hutchison will be joining him on the night.

The event’s headline act is Ultimate Buzz, one of Scotland’s biggest dance acts in the 1990s.

The group’s MC, Callan Bright, was found dead at his home in Bathgate in 2011.

Steven said: “I sent them a message to ask if they would be willing to play and they said yes.

“They said that they didn’t want to be paid for their appearance and that they are going to be here to help raise awareness.”

A flyer for the event. Image: Supplied

Steven has received help for the event from across the city.

He added: “I’ve been on the dance scene in a while so I’ve been able to get a hand from a number of local businesses.

“It’s going to be a fun night. We have neon and glitter face painting and the first 100 people through the door will receive an LED baton.”

Tickets for the night cost £10 and can be bought through Skiddle.

It comes as at least 10,000 tickets have been sold for a huge dance event being held at Camperdown Park next summer.

More from Dundee

Police outside Ryze Dundee
Two men charged after 'attack' near Dundee Ryze centre
Hidden Dundee to open on Ward Road
New Dundee nightclub aims to promote 'grassroots' music
George Kane
Man jailed for 'ruthless' hour-long attack on Fife sex offender
St Leonard Place playpark has been chained up for over two years.
Anger over 'appallingly neglected' Dundee playpark chained up for 2 years
10
Police carried out raids in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Four people charged after Dundee drug raids
A Christmas event at City Square, Dundee, in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dates, times and venue revealed for Dundee Christmas village
Robbie Mill
Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens
The two empty units on Constitution Street could be transformed. Image: Google Street View
Another pizza takeaway planned for Dundee
2
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.
Under-fire Dundee care home staves off closure threat after latest inspection
Police outside Ryze in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man, 27, taken to hospital after 'attack' near Dundee trampoline centre

Conversation