Dundee DJ who lost friends to suicide hosting mental health rave

A Dundee DJ who has lost several friends to suicide is hosting a rave in support of mental health groups.

Steven Bence will hold the Mental Health Awareness Rave at Fat Sam’s on Friday November 8.

He was inspired to organise the event after losing a number of friends who had been suffering with their mental health.

Steven told The Courier: “I wanted to help raise money for Andy’s Man Club and Women’s Wellbeing Club after losing some friends this year.

“The last friend I lost was just last month – I had known him for a number of years.

“Guys just don’t want to open up to others about mental health or their feelings, they want to be a man and hide any signs of weakness.”

Ultimate Buzz performing at Dundee Mental Health Awareness Rave

Steven’s dad Gary, DJ Pulse and Josh ‘Hutchy’ Hutchison will be joining him on the night.

The event’s headline act is Ultimate Buzz, one of Scotland’s biggest dance acts in the 1990s.

The group’s MC, Callan Bright, was found dead at his home in Bathgate in 2011.

Steven said: “I sent them a message to ask if they would be willing to play and they said yes.

“They said that they didn’t want to be paid for their appearance and that they are going to be here to help raise awareness.”

Steven has received help for the event from across the city.

He added: “I’ve been on the dance scene in a while so I’ve been able to get a hand from a number of local businesses.

“It’s going to be a fun night. We have neon and glitter face painting and the first 100 people through the door will receive an LED baton.”

Tickets for the night cost £10 and can be bought through Skiddle.

It comes as at least 10,000 tickets have been sold for a huge dance event being held at Camperdown Park next summer.