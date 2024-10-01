King Charles thanks Crieff radio DJ for bravely revealing penis cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles thanks Crieff radio DJ for bravely revealing penis cancer battle

Roger Cartwright, who was diagnosed in 2012, thought the letter from Buckingham Palace "was a call-up to fight Putin."

Dr Roger Cartwright with letter given to him from King Charles
Dr Roger Cartwright with the letter addressed to him from King Charles. Image: Roger Cartwright
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

A Crieff author, public speaker and radio DJ has told of his shock at receiving a thank-you letter from King Charles.

Dr Roger Cartwright was applauded by the monarch for bravely speaking about his experiences of battling penis cancer.

The 75-year-old told The Courier in October 2022 that he had undergone surgery 14 times in 10 years to prevent lesions and reduce bleeding associated with the rare condition.

Roger has also spoken about the condition on the airwaves as a DJ for Heartland FM.

And King Charles, whose own cancer diagnosis was revealed in February, has been impressed.

Roger Cartwright ‘touched’ to receive letter from King Charles

Roger, a former Royal Naval reserve officer, joked that he thought he was being called up for duty when he received an envelope with a Buckingham Palace stampmark.

“It was completely unexpected – I thought it was a call-up to fight Putin,” he said.

The envelope from Buckingham Palace sent to Dr Roger Cartwright.
The letter’s envelope addressed Roger as a retired Lieutenant Commander. Image: Roger Cartwright

“It’s quite interesting because on the envelope they addressed me by rank but not on the letter itself.

“The letter was addressed to Lieutenant Commander. I worked with cadet forces and was at HMS Drake in Plymouth in public relations.

“It said: ‘The king has been encouraged by your positive outlook in spite of your challenges, and was especially touched by your work to raise awareness about cancer.’

“I thought that was really nice.

“I was rather touched to receive it.”

Penis cancer and stroke ‘not the end of the world’

The letter underlined the positive response Roger has received since going public on his 2012 diagnosis.

Roger has also fought back from suffering a stroke in November 2019 while above the Atlantic Ocean on a flight from Heathrow to Miami.

Roger Cartwright reading his letter from King Charles.
Roger reading his letter from the king. Image: Roger Cartwright

He added: “When I am doing talks, which I do now locally, I always try to encourage people to get themselves checked out and also to say that if you have had cancer or a stroke it is not the end of the world.

“You do recover.

“After the article a lot of people got in touch thanking me for putting it out there.

“It may have been a bit embarrassing but they were grateful because it might be them one day.

“My surgeon said he wished more would do the same and let the word get out, so others would follow.”

All-clear for next six months heralds exciting future

Despite his penis cancer being incurable, Roger is feeling buoyant about his health.

He has decided against having further surgery but his condition remains stable.

A consultant recently gave Roger the all-clear for the next six months.

And he has also returned to public speaking on Saga cruise ships five years after the stroke left him unable to take on a job that began in 2002.

This is on top of his weekly classical music show on Heartland FM and weekend broadcasts into care homes on Dance Sing.

The only blot is that the stroke has left Roger unable to add to the 32 books he has written.

Wife June Cartwright has been a great support, says Roger. Image: Roger Cartwright

“When I did my first Saga talk in August the cruise director said it was brilliant, and that he couldn’t tell I had had a stroke,” Roger said.

“Sometimes it’s one step forward and two steps back,

“But if it wasn’t for my wife June and, of course, the NHS I wouldn’t be here doing what I am doing.”

