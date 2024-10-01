Forfar sex pest flashed at skateboarding teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar sex pest flashed at skateboarding teens

Drunk Dariusz Niklewicz flashed the boys at Archie’s Park in Forfar, then assaulted a police officer.

By Ross Gardiner
Dariusz Niklewicz
Dariusz Niklewicz.

A sozzled sex pest dropped his trousers and flashed at two skateboarding secondary school pupils in an Angus park.

Drunk Dariusz Niklewicz flashed the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at Archie’s Park in Forfar.

The pervert was spotted by adults, who warned him children were around.

Once arrested, Niklewicz swung his handcuffs at police who were trying to help him into a police van.

The 52-year-old is now on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced in November.

Flashed at teens

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “At 5.40pm, witnesses had attended at the locus to skateboard on the footpath.

“They observed the accused and formed the opinion that he was under the influence.

“At 6pm, he has pulled his trousers down and has exposed his penis to both.

“He was waving his arms around during this. It lasted for approximately five seconds.

“Adult witnesses who were nearby observed the accused’s behaviour and ran over to intervene.

“At this point, he’s pulled his trousers back up and was told by the witnesses: ‘You can’t be doing that, there’s kids around here’.”

Police assault

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Niklewicz.

They cuffed him to the front and offered assistance when inebriated Niklewicz struggled to get into the cage of the police van.

However, he responded by trying to strike an officer on the head with his cuffs.

At West Bell Street HQ, Niklewicz said of the flashing: “This is kind of stupidity, I don’t understand or remember – maybe I did it under the influence of alcohol.”

In reply to the police assault, he added: “I did not do anything because I am not aggressive.”

Niklewicz, of Brechin Road, Forfar, was aided in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court by a Polish interpreter.

He admitted that on April 24 this year, he intentionally exposed his genitals in a sexual manner so that boys aged 16 and 17 would see them.

He also admitted assault.

The first offender’s solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There’s a significant alcohol problem that he acknowledges.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until November 14 and ordered reports.

He placed Niklewicz on the sex offenders register and labelled the conduct “an unpleasant offence observed by two young boys.”

