Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose hotel changes and Arbroath tattoo studio bid

A busy hotel on the edge of Montrose medal golf course is planning a range of internal alterations.

Grey Harlings sits beside the first tee on the town’s famous 1562 Course, the world’s fifth oldest.

The building dates from 1903 and first operated as a hotel in 1920.

Its operators are now seeking listed building consent to change it into a self service check-in hotel.

They say it will remove the need for a commercial kitchen and give a more flexible visitor offering. But it will still offer hotel services such as housekeeping and a large lounge.

The target market will include corporate travellers, tourists and families.

Grey Harlings was C-listed in 1999 but the applicants say internal changes will be minor and not affect the historic fabric of the Traill Drive property.

20 parking spaces will be retained.

Arbroath town centre tattoo parlour

A former property shop in Arbroath town centre could become a tattoo parlour.

Jemma Sinclair wants to turn the ground floor premises at 129 High Street into a tattoo and piercing studio.

It was formerly occupied by legal and property firm Blackadders.

The application is for a change of use.

Angus Council’s roads department has said it has no objection to the proposal.

Family home for rural steading site near Memus

There are plans to demolish an old rural steading north of Forfar to build a family home.

The application is for Cowhillock, Glenqueich, near Memus.

Wendy Craig has submitted plans for a three-bedroom house on the sloping site.

The farm buildings lie redundant after being replaced by a modern shed some years ago.

The house would take advantage of the stunning views of the Angus countryside.

The slope of the site would give the appearance of a single storey house when approaching from the north, but provide two storeys nestled into the site’s natural grading.

Living accommodation would be on the upper ground level, with bedrooms below.

Arbroath farm glamping pods

An Arbroath farm holiday business hopes to streamline it operation by relocating two glamping pods.

Ethie Mains currently operate five holiday units comprising two cottages and three pods.

Two of the pods are located on a neighbouring farm so an application has been submitted to site them closer to the cottages and main farmhouse.

The planned site is an area of rough ground and its elevated position offers views towards Lunan Bay.

A hedgerow, native trees and wildflower planting are included in the proposal.

Montrose Infirmary cabins to go

Temporary cabins at the old Montrose Infirmary are to be removed.

The hospital was closed in 2018 and declared surplus to requirements by NHS Tayside.

It sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk. The main hospital building is A-listed.

Earlier this year the site was put on the market by the current owner.

Residential or commercial development have been suggested as possible uses.

The old cabins sit to the rear of the main frontage of the infirmary.

Planning officials said they were of “little interest” to the main building or the town’s conservation area.

A condition has been attached to the demolition approval which requires the owner to put steel panels on the listed building to protect it from vandals.

You can access the applications through the Angus Council planning portal links below.

Montrose Hotel changes

Arbroath tattoo studio

Memus house application

Ethie Mains glamping pods

Montrose Infirmary cabins