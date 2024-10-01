Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose hotel changes and Arbroath tattoo studio bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose hotel changes and Arbroath tattoo studio bid

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Angus Council applications and approvals.

By Graham Brown
Changes are planned to turn Grey Harlings in Montrose into a self check-in hotel. Image: Google
Changes are planned to turn Grey Harlings in Montrose into a self check-in hotel. Image: Google

A busy hotel on the edge of Montrose medal golf course is planning a range of internal alterations.

Grey Harlings sits beside the first tee on the town’s famous 1562 Course, the world’s fifth oldest.

The building dates from 1903 and first operated as a hotel in 1920.

Grey Harlings Hotel in Montrose.
Grey Harlings overlooks the famous Montrose medal links. Image: Google

Its operators are now seeking listed building consent to change it into a self service check-in hotel.

They say it will remove the need for a commercial kitchen and give a more flexible visitor offering. But it will still offer hotel services such as housekeeping and a large lounge.

The target market will include corporate travellers, tourists and families.

Grey Harlings was C-listed in 1999 but the applicants say internal changes will be minor and not affect the historic fabric of the Traill Drive property.

20 parking spaces will be retained.

Arbroath town centre tattoo parlour

A former property shop in Arbroath town centre could become a tattoo parlour.

Jemma Sinclair wants to turn the ground floor premises at 129 High Street into a tattoo and piercing studio.

Tattoo parlour plan for Arbroath High Street.
The former property shop on Arbroath High Street. Image: Google

It was formerly occupied by legal and property firm Blackadders.

The application is for a change of use.

Angus Council’s roads department has said it has no objection to the proposal.

Family home for rural steading site near Memus

There are plans to demolish an old rural steading north of Forfar to build a family home.

The application is for Cowhillock, Glenqueich, near Memus.

Wendy Craig has submitted plans for a three-bedroom house on the sloping site.

Old steading buildings at Cowhillock, Memus.
Part of the old steading at Glenquiech. Image: @rchitects Scotland

The farm buildings lie redundant after being replaced by a modern shed some years ago.

The house would take advantage of the stunning views of the Angus countryside.

New house near Memus in Angus.
An architect’s impression of the new family home. Image: @rchitects Scotland

The slope of the site would give the appearance of a single storey house when approaching from the north, but provide two storeys nestled into the site’s natural grading.

Living accommodation would be on the upper ground level, with bedrooms below.

Arbroath farm glamping pods

An Arbroath farm holiday business hopes to streamline it operation by relocating two glamping pods.

Ethie Mains currently operate five holiday units comprising two cottages and three pods.

Two of the pods are located on a neighbouring farm so an application has been submitted to site them closer to the cottages and main farmhouse.

The planned site is an area of rough ground and its elevated position offers views towards Lunan Bay.

A hedgerow, native trees and wildflower planting are included in the proposal.

Montrose Infirmary cabins to go

Temporary cabins at the old Montrose Infirmary are to be removed.

The hospital was closed in 2018 and declared surplus to requirements by NHS Tayside.

Montrose Infirmary
The old Royal Infirmary sits on the edge of Montrose Basin. Image: Graham and Sibbald

It sits on a 1.33-acre site overlooking the River South Esk. The main hospital building is A-listed.

Earlier this year the site was put on the market by the current owner.

Residential or commercial development have been suggested as possible uses.

Montreose Infirmary conversion
A design image of his the converted Montrose Infirmary might look. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The old cabins sit to the rear of the main frontage of the infirmary.

Planning officials said they were of “little interest” to the main building or the town’s conservation area.

A condition has been attached to the demolition approval which requires the owner to put steel panels on the listed building to protect it from vandals.

You can access the applications through the Angus Council planning portal links below.

Montrose Hotel changes

Arbroath tattoo studio

Memus house application

Ethie Mains glamping pods

Montrose Infirmary cabins

Conversation