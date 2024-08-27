Angus Planning Ahead: New Lunan Bay boardwalk bid and Duntrune crematorium granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: New Lunan Bay boardwalk bid and Duntrune crematorium granted

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
The latest Angus planning developments include the go-ahead for Duntrune crematorium. Image: DC Thomson
The latest Angus planning developments include the go-ahead for Duntrune crematorium. Image: DC Thomson

A new vantage point for one of the most popular beaches in Angus is in the pipeline.

The previous structure at Lunan Bay fell victim to the weather.

And now Lunan Bay Communities Partnership (LBCP) hopes to replace the viewing platform overlooking the beautiful beach.

New boardwalk for Lunan Bay
The boardwalk runs from the car park at Lunan Bay. Image: Google

It is one of several ideas in the pipeline for the community-led group.

LBCP also aims to secure funding for the re-introduction of a ranger service. They hope it will help curb issues with dirty campers which have blighted the area again this summer.

Meanwhile, Angus farmer Guthrie Batchelor has won a planning appeal for a new crematorium at Duntrune.

It is the second time the application has been considered by Angus Council’s planning review body in the past 18 months.

Councillors unanimously backed the facility overlooking Dundee, which will have capacity for 125 mourners.

Mr Batchelor hopes to open the crematorium in spring 2026.

Owners of a derelict cottage near Kirriemuir have cleared the first step for a new house on the site.

John and Lynda Grant were told their bid to knock down dilapidated buildings at Viewbank in Westmuir did not require prior approval.

Westmuir cottages set for demolition.
The old cottage and outbuildings at Westmuir which are to be knocked down. Image: Supplied

They hope to apply for planning permission for a single new build property.

A bat survey on the building showed evidence of the mammals.

The council’s handling report said: “The proposed clearance and restoration of the site to a good condition for future use is acceptable.”

Covid cash row Brechin shop to become flat

A Brechin town centre shop which was at the centre of a Covid cash row is to become a two-bed flat.

The Swan Street premises was previously a hairdresser’s before becoming the Blether In independence hub.

Brechin Yes hub to become a flat.
The Blether In ‘Yes’ hub sat in the heart of Brechin. Image: Google

A 2021 Angus Council fraud probe cleared the hub of any wrongdoing after it received a £10,000 pandemic business support grant.

The shop sits in Brechin conservation area and planners have welcomed its conversion to residential use.

A farmer aims to up his green credentials by doubling the size of a wind turbine at his operation on the edge of Forfar.

Matthew Steel’s proposal involves re-powering an existing turbine at Craignathro Farm.

An existing 33m high turbine near a chicken shed on the farm would be replaced by one with a tip height of 67m.

The council says the turbine bid does not require an environmental impact assessment. The application will be considered in due course.

In 2023, Mr Steel won permission for 6.5kW development of more than 10,000 solar panels on the farm.

And a Carnoustie joiner wants to turn his workshop into a four-bedroom family home.

David Christie operates his business from the foot of Fox Street.

But he says the old building beside the main east coast rail line is past its best.

A design image of the Fox Street home. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects

He plans to clear the site and replace it with a “modest” family home.

It has been designed ‘upside down’ with the bedrooms on the ground floor and the main living area upstairs to give views out over Carnoustie beach.

New windows for old Forfar town centre shop

One of Forfar’s historic town centre buildings is to get a spruce up with new windows.

The three-storey property on the corner of Castle Street and West High Street has had a number of uses since it was built in the late 1700s.

Planning approval for listed Forfar building.
The B-listed building in the heart of Forfar dates back to the 1700s. Image: Supplied

For many years it was Thomson’s giftware and coffee shop. The Auld Granny’s Cafe has recently opened there.

Taylor Shepherd Homes has been given the go-ahead for 14 replacement windows in the B-listed building.

Another old Angus building, Stracathro Church, is to get new toilets and kitchen facilities.

The C-listed church is still in use and Stracathro Estates put forward the proposal.

The small kitchen will be created in an external store room along with 2 WCs in the vestry.

And a one-time turbine house near Brechin is to be brought back into use to save it from the elements.

East Mill at Newtonhill is tucked away in woodland north of Keithock on the road to Edzell.

Its owners want to make it wind and watertight to prevent it deteriorating further.

East Mill at Brechin is to be brought back into use.
East Mill near Brechin remains open to the elements. Image: Supplied

New cladding will be put on the gable and the building will continue to be used for storage on the estate.

The improvements will include the installation of a wood-burning stove as well as alterations to the first floor to create a room suitable for enjoying the views and local wildlife.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications.

Lunan Bay boardwalk

Duntrune crematorium

Brechin town centre flat

Westmuir cottage

Craignathro wind turbine, Forfar

Carnoustie joiner’s shop house

Listed building works at Castle Street, Forfar

Stracathro Church upgrade

East Mill barn

