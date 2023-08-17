Councillors applaud farmer’s plan for 6.5MW solar scheme in shadow of Forfar’s ‘Bummie’ war memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Councillors applaud farmer’s plan for 6.5MW solar scheme in shadow of Forfar’s ‘Bummie’ war memorial

NFU Scotland official Matthew Steel will use the Craignathro scheme to generate electricity for the family-run farm after its energy bill rocketed.

By Graham Brown
Forfar farmer Matthew Steel's solar project was praised by planning councillors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar farmer Matthew Steel's solar project was praised by planning councillors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A leading young Angus farmer has received the green light for a solar scheme to help combat an electricity bill which has rocketed by almost £200,000.

Matthew Steel’s ground-mounted array will deliver around 6.5 megawatts of power from 10,800 solar panels covering just over eight hectares at Craignathro, south of Forfar.

It will sit in the shadow of the town’s Balmashanner war memorial.

But council planners said the solar scheme wouldn’t have an unacceptable impact on the landscape around ‘Bummie’.

Balmashanner war memorial
The solar farm sits to the south of Forfar’s Balmashanner war memorial. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson

And one councillor described it as one of the best solar farm schemes to come before the authority.

Mr Steel is chairman of NFU Scotland’s next generation committee.

Financial pressures

He laid bare spiralling energy costs which have hit the family-run operation.

“We’re an energy intensive business for things like potato cold storage,” he said.

“Our current generation in the form of a wind turbine and roof-mounted solar panels only accounts for around 25% of our energy usage.

“We are buying electricity, through sheer bad luck, at the rate of 53p per kilowatt hour.

“It is really hurting us.

“We have to have robust conversations with our customers (including major supermarkets) as to why we need more money for what we are producing.”

He revealed escalating prices impacted by factors including the Ukraine war have hit the farm’s energy bill to the tune of £180,000.

Mr Steel told councillors he recently travelled to the war-turn country in an Angus-led Pick-ups for Peace initiative.

“This development is key for us so we can manage these costs,” he added.

“Electricity is one of our biggest costs.

“If we can take more of that into our own control by the likes of solar it is vital to our business.”

The solar array will sit on both sides of the unclassified road which runs past Craignathro.

Part of it will be beside a popular part of Forfar’s core path around Bummie.

Local objections

There has been widespread community opposition to other solar arrays which are either completed, consented or in the planning system.

Critics say the the loss of prime agricultural land for solar schemes is unacceptable.

But the committee heard the current amount of prime farmland in Angus consented for renewable energy production is around 0.8% of the available total.

There were six letters of objection to the Craignathro plan.

Craignathro solar farm
A photomontage of how the solar farm will look, with Balmashanner House to the north. Image: Cogeo Planning

Those included one from neighbouring Lour Farms over the possible impact on its listed Balmashanner House property.

The 18th century farmhouse is within a couple of hundred metres of the solar site and is being developed as a holiday let in a farm deiversification project.

The applicant said they would work with the neighbour to put in planting which might help screen the solar panels.

Councillors’ praise

Brechin and Edzell Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol said: “I do have some concerns about solar farms taking up prime agricultural ground.

“But this development I think is one of the best that has been put in front of us.”

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “I support this entirely.

“The countryside changes with the times.

“I don’t think there is any real issue with Balmashanner House at all.

“They will still have a fantastic view that an awful lot of people would give their eye teeth for.

“It might not be the same view as they have just now but it certainly doesn’t make it a poor place to live.”

Balmashanner solar farm
How the solar array will appear from Balmashanner. Image: Cogeo Planning

He added: “It takes up a very small percentage of his land compared to what used to be needed to produce energy to produce food.

“If you compare it to the vast tracts of Scotland used to produce a bit of sporting fun for a very few people and a few tonnes of grouse meat per year I think we tend to look at these things with completely the wrong perspective.”

SNP colleague Bill Duff added: “I think it is really encouraging to see a local business making these sort of developments.

“I think it’s also interesting to get an insight into the economics of the business and why it becomes a necessity.”

Councillors unanimously approved the application.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Twins Lauren and Aidan Rooney
Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross
Dundee Road in Arbroath
A92, Dundee Road, in Arbroath to close for emergency roadworks
A trial run of Arbroath's active travel route. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Ditch Arbroath cycle path and spend £4m where it's needed
3
Harry Nicoll, former Angus finance director, had a street in Arbroath named after him.
Harry Nicoll: Former Angus finance director and Broughty football club founder dies
Garreth Reid at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Brechin pub-goer drove home after drinking Tennent's, rum and Jagermeister
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Arbroath rapist's victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor won a lengthy planning battle for the new crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Local campaigner launches Court of Session appeal against Angus crematorium planning decision
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Chloe from Forfar's Chocolatia overcomes 'imposter syndrome' to win 7 Great Taste Awards
Lily Souter led campaign to get drivers to slow down at school gates. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New speed bumps at Arbroath primary school approved after pupil's campaign
The new family home will wrap around the historic Pitairlie doocot. Image: Voigt Architects
17th century Angus doocot to become part of dream family home

Conversation