Will Angus solar takeover result in more empty supermarket shelves?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Will Angus solar takeover result in more empty supermarket shelves?

By Aileen Robertson
March 9 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 9 2023, 7.11am
SPARE Suttieside campaigners at the site near Forfar. Image: supplied/SPARE Suttieside
SPARE Suttieside campaigners at the site near Forfar. Image: supplied/SPARE Suttieside

Could a glut of solar farm proposals like we are seeing in Angus lead to more empty shelves in our supermarkets?

Farmers and environmental campaigners don’t seem to think so.

But members of local action group SPARE Suttieside say turning 55 hectares of farmland near Forfar into a solar development is a bad idea.

We live in a time when basic provisions are becoming more expensive and, as in the case of the recent national tomato shortage, more difficult to source.

So why would we want to put solar panels on valuable agricultural land at a time when we need it most?

The campaigners

Susan Oliphant of SPARE Suttieside is concerned about the cumulative impact of solar developments in Angus.

Developments in the pipeline across the region, if given the go-ahead, would cover 900 hectares. That’s an area larger than Arbroath.

Suttieside could provide 8,000 homes with power. But Susan says this will come at a cost.

An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
An artist’s drawing of how sheep could graze among solar panels. Image: supplied/Dunfermline Solar

“If we take out 55 hectares of land that is used for producing food…then where are they going to produce it?

“Food security is one of the things that we feel quite strongly about.

“That’s a lot of land. It’s not necessarily all prime agricultural land, but it’s still a lot of solar farms.

“They have to take up so much land, but they still produce relatively little energy.”

Scotland’s planning minister Tom Arthur says “bold action” is needed to tackle the climate emergency.

He hails the country’s National Planning Framework 4  as a “turning point” for planning, “making clear our support for all forms of renewable, low-carbon and zero emission technologies, including solar arrays”.

But he adds that impact on prime agricultural land is a key consideration in decision making.

“We also acknowledge the need to produce more of our own food, more sustainably.”

The farmers

Richard Murray is director of Murray Planning Associates, who are acting on behalf of Suttieside developer Relay Suttieside.

He says farmers face no choice but to diversify to keep their businesses profitable.

And he says productive farmland and solar arrays can live alongside each other.

“The proposed site was specifically selected as it is split over two farms which ensures that only a small proportion of each of the farmer’s land holding is used for solar.

“Even with the solar farm built, both farmers will continue to work the majority of their land with the reliable income received from the solar farm allowing them to stay profitable.”

In November last year, the National Farmers Union (NFUS) Scotland wrote to Scottish Ministers calling on them to make it easier for farmers to benefit from solar.

This does not relate to major schemes like Suttieside or Berryhill, but more minor solar arrays that would provide the farmers with enough electricity for their own use.

The farmers’ union wants to see solar panels with capacities of five megawatts and under to go ahead without the need for planning permission.

A truly green solution?

Meanwhile, environmental movement Greenpeace says solar power generation and food production can be the perfect companions.

Greenpeace has highlighted projects in other parts of the world. These include fruit and vegetables being grown among solar canopies.

Solar schemes can also live alongside free range chickens, grazing sheep and even cattle.

Richard Murray says the number of panels proposed at Suttieside has been scaled down as a result of local feedback.

Of the 55 hectares at Suttieside, 15 are for solar panels, with the rest improved by ‘planting and wildlife enhancements’.

Meanwhile, he says it has the potential to help address both the climate and biodiversity crises – through for example hedgerow planting.

“The climate crisis and the ecological emergency are linked, each impacting on the other.

“The solar farm provides a wonderful opportunity to contribute positively to both.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented