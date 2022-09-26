Angus community will ‘appreciate’ giant solar farm, say developers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus community will ‘appreciate’ giant solar farm, say developers

By Peter John Meiklem
September 26 2022, 6.00am
A local consultation event held to discuss the Solar2 plans last summer.
A local consultation event held to discuss the Solar2 plans.

Bosses at the renewable energy company behind the giant Berryhill solar farm believe neighbours will warm to the development in time.

The Scottish Government reporter paved the way for the joint-largest solar farm in Scotland to be built on Angus farmland last week.

Planning officials overturned an earlier ruling from Angus Council to refuse planning permission for the near 50-MW site.

Residents fought an impassioned local campaign to, in the words of one objector, save a “glorious, green piece of Angus heaven”.

Solar panels, fences, CCTV units and other buildings will now be built on productive farmland on the site outside Dundee.

The solar farm will be roughly equivalent to the size of 300 football pitches.

‘Appreciated addition to the local area’

Developers Solar2 have been working with local farmer William Moncrieff on his third bid to build a solar farm on his land.

A spokesperson for the company welcomed the decision. He highlighted extra funding for local groups that will flow from the project.

He said: “We are confident that, when built, the project will become an accepted and appreciated addition to the local area with the offered community benefit fund helping local projects and charities.

A map showing the boundary of the Berryhill site.
The Berryhill site.

He said members of the company were “very pleased” with the Scottish Government reporter’s decision.

“This project will make a meaningful contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy generation target.

“It will help the UK in its aspirations of increasing home-grown energy production and improving the security of its energy supply,” he added.

Solar2 Berryhill array could generate £1m for community

Once operational, Berryhill Solar Farm will generate an annual community benefit fund worth £500 for every megawatt (MW) of export capacity on the site.

Solar2 claims this could generate a fund in the region of £25,000 per annum – around £1 million over the 40-year operational life of the farm.

The Berryhill decision comes as another renewable energy developer has asked Angus residents for feedback on a similar-sized development close to Forfar’s Athletic’s ground, Station Park.

Developers also want to build a solar farm inside Montreathmont Forest. That is close to Brechin in the north of the county.

Furthermore, there are plans to build the biggest battery storage facility in Scotland near Duntrune to the north of Dundee.

A local man considers the solar plans at a public engagement event in June.
A local man considers the solar plans at a public engagement event in June.

Angus, parts of Perth and Kinross and Fife are attractive to solar developers partly due to the above average amount of sunshine.

The weather station in Forfar has recorded a 30-year average of 1,411 sunshine hours per year.

The figure is even higher in north east Fife, in Leuchars, at 1,573 and 1,460 hours per year have been recorded near Invergowrie.

That compares with a Scottish average of around 1,200 sunshine hours per year.

Denis Speedie is a founding member of  Spare (Save and Protect Rural Angus Environment). The group has co-ordinated local opposition to the development.

He said he had decided not to comment on the Scottish Government reporter’s decision on Berryhill.

