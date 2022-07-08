Angus solar developer wants to build giant farm inside forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus solar developer wants to build giant farm inside forest

By Peter John Meiklem
July 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 8 2022, 9.09am
Montreathmont Forrest, near Brechin.
Developers behind plans to build a giant solar farm inside an Angus forest have offered reassurances over the impact on wildlife and rare trees.

Energy company Renewable Connections has plans to build a 42MW solar array on a large piece of land inside Montreathmont Forest in northern Angus.

The land is currently used for arable farming with the forest surrounding it on all sides.

The solar farm will be comprised of photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays.

The company will also build a substation compound, transformers, cable trenches, other infrastructure, internal access tracks, security fencing, and CCTV cameras.

If built, Renewable Connections says the farm would produce enough electricity to power 12,000 homes.

Concerns over older trees in Montreathmont Forest

The development would also save 19,700 tonnes of carbon each year, the developer argues.

That would come at a time when Scotland continues to struggle to meet its carbon emissions targets.

But concerns remain about the impact of the proposed development on the forest and the wildlife that lives there.

The trees around the site are classed as trees of long established plantation origin (LEPO).

That means they were planted between 1750 and 1860 and may have developed semi-natural characteristics like some of Scotland’s more ancient forests.

The woodland is also home to owls, buzzards, deer and other species. Rare capercaillie have also been seen in the area previously.

Ed Perrin is head of development at Renewable Connections.

He said a “construction environmental management plan” would “identify a number of mitigation measures to protect local animal species”.

They would include buffer zones between the site and woodland surrounding it.

“We also propose to undertake a number of measures to improve and enhance biodiversity in the local environment.”

That would include the creation of new habitats via wildflower meadow planting, the installation of bat and bird boxes and chambers for reptiles.

He said they had carried a preliminary study on the environmental impact.

“There are no anticipated impacts on any protected species on the site or in its surroundings.

“The proposals will make a substantial contribution towards tackling the climate emergency in Angus and the rest of Scotland.”

What stage are the Montreathmont Forest plans at?

The company says planning permission for the 42MW Montreathmont Solar Farm was obtained in November 2015.

It made a start on-site in 2018, making some “early site access improvements”.

The company is now “seeking permission for the addition of battery storage facilities and the use of more sophisticated solar technology”.

That will allow the renewable energy produced to be used at different times of day and in changing weather.

The company submitted a pre-application notice to Angus Council earlier this year.

It has also been consulting with local groups and neighbours.

A full planning application is expected to follow later this year.

The plan comes at a time where communities continue to oppose similar developments in other parts of the county.

What’s with the solar panel ‘resurgence’ across Angus, Perthshire and Fife?

