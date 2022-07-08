Angus solar developer wants to build giant farm inside forest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers behind plans to build a giant solar farm inside an Angus forest have offered reassurances over the impact on wildlife and rare trees.

Energy company Renewable Connections has plans to build a 42MW solar array on a large piece of land inside Montreathmont Forest in northern Angus.

The land is currently used for arable farming with the forest surrounding it on all sides.

The solar farm will be comprised of photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays.

The company will also build a substation compound, transformers, cable trenches, other infrastructure, internal access tracks, security fencing, and CCTV cameras.

If built, Renewable Connections says the farm would produce enough electricity to power 12,000 homes.

Concerns over older trees in Montreathmont Forest

The development would also save 19,700 tonnes of carbon each year, the developer argues.

That would come at a time when Scotland continues to struggle to meet its carbon emissions targets.

But concerns remain about the impact of the proposed development on the forest and the wildlife that lives there.

The trees around the site are classed as trees of long established plantation origin (LEPO).

That means they were planted between 1750 and 1860 and may have developed semi-natural characteristics like some of Scotland’s more ancient forests.

The woodland is also home to owls, buzzards, deer and other species. Rare capercaillie have also been seen in the area previously.

Ed Perrin is head of development at Renewable Connections.

He said a “construction environmental management plan” would “identify a number of mitigation measures to protect local animal species”.

They would include buffer zones between the site and woodland surrounding it.

“We also propose to undertake a number of measures to improve and enhance biodiversity in the local environment.”

That would include the creation of new habitats via wildflower meadow planting, the installation of bat and bird boxes and chambers for reptiles.

He said they had carried a preliminary study on the environmental impact.

“There are no anticipated impacts on any protected species on the site or in its surroundings.

“The proposals will make a substantial contribution towards tackling the climate emergency in Angus and the rest of Scotland.”

What stage are the Montreathmont Forest plans at?

The company says planning permission for the 42MW Montreathmont Solar Farm was obtained in November 2015.

It made a start on-site in 2018, making some “early site access improvements”.

The company is now “seeking permission for the addition of battery storage facilities and the use of more sophisticated solar technology”.

That will allow the renewable energy produced to be used at different times of day and in changing weather.

The company submitted a pre-application notice to Angus Council earlier this year.

It has also been consulting with local groups and neighbours.

A full planning application is expected to follow later this year.

The plan comes at a time where communities continue to oppose similar developments in other parts of the county.