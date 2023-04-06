Angus farmer’s emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus farmer James Arnott is well used to being behind the wheel of a utilitarian vehicle looking after his prime cattle in the shadow of the glens above Kirriemuir.

The 61-year-old has travelled the world in connection with his Coul Aberdeen-Angus herd.

But James has just returned from a new destination after being part of a mercy mission to Ukraine in a farmers’ led project supporting the frontline effort against the Russian invasion.

Pick-ups for Peace has already sent around 70 vehicles to the war-torn nation, each packed with vital supplies of every kind.

And the organisation has raised close to £100,000 through a JustGiving page to support the effort.

The 4x4s have been donated by farmers and businesses through the Central Plains Group, who hope to take hundreds more to the 24th Lviv Danylo Brigade.

James says being part of the 1,400-mile, six-day convoy to Lviv is probably the most emotional experience of his life.

He got involved through Memus neighbour Mark Laird, a driving force in the humanitarian project.

“I wanted to do something to be part of this effort and volunteered to donate items and drive one of the 22 pick-ups which went across,” said James.

“There were 10 pick-ups from Scotland and a dozen from southern England and Wales.”

Well-known Forfar businessman Bob Ritchie was also part of the convoy.

“The pick-ups were filled with generators, clothing, tow ropes, battery chargers – lots of things to keep these vehicles going as long as possible on the front line.

“I think I had 24 first aid boxes in mine.”

The majority are painted battle green before making the international journey.

“Within seconds of arriving in Lviv we were asked to get our stuff out of the trucks so they could head to the front line,” said James.

“Many of the trucks from a previous convoy are still going – but another lasted two days.

“The occupants were okay but it was destroyed.”

The vehicles cross battle-scarred terrain with crucial supplies, and often carry the dead or injured from the border war zones.

Peaceful city

James says the safety and normality of Lviv was a stark contrast to the rural environment Pick-ups for Peace will head to.

“The worst part of the journey was probably the drive across Europe in a oner, 11 to 12 hour days behind the wheel.

“We actually relaxed more once we were in Ukraine.

“We were very warmly welcomed by the officers from the 24th Brigade in Lviv.

“It’s 1,000 miles from the frontline and people are going about their normal business in the shops, cafes and churches.

“But historic buildings are all protected from what might happen.

“Lviv military graveyard opened last year and is already an area the size of a football pitch.

“Every city, town and village has it own graveyard from the conflict.”

He admits waves of emotion have hit him hard since returning to Angus.

“It was such an exhausting trip I didn’t have time to think a lot about it at the time.

“But it has caught up with me since I came back.

“You think about what is happening there and why we were doing what we did.

“I’ll be helping Pick-ups for Peace in any way I can.

“I would encourage anyone else to do the same.

“They are still looking for vehicles, but also all the other supplies they need to keep the vehicles running and support the soldiers.”