Angus farmer’s emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus farmer’s emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy

UK farmers have donated dozens of 4x4s and vital supplies to be used by soldiers on the Ukrainian frontline.

By Graham Brown
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott

Angus farmer James Arnott is well used to being behind the wheel of a utilitarian vehicle looking after his prime cattle in the shadow of the glens above Kirriemuir.

The 61-year-old has travelled the world in connection with his Coul Aberdeen-Angus herd.

But James has just returned from a new destination after being part of a mercy mission to Ukraine in a farmers’ led project supporting the frontline effort against the Russian invasion.

Pick-ups for Peace has already sent around 70 vehicles to the war-torn nation, each packed with vital supplies of every kind.

And the organisation has raised close to £100,000 through a JustGiving page to support the effort.

The convoy arrived safely in Lviv after travelling across Europe
The convoy arrived safely in Lviv after travelling across Europe. Image: James Arnott

The 4x4s have been donated by farmers and businesses through the Central Plains Group, who hope to take hundreds more to the 24th Lviv Danylo Brigade.

James says being part of the 1,400-mile, six-day convoy to Lviv is probably the most emotional experience of his life.

He got involved through Memus neighbour Mark Laird, a driving force in the humanitarian project.

James Arnott being interviewed for Ukrainian television.
James Arnott being interviewed for Ukrainian television. Image: James Arnott

“I wanted to do something to be part of this effort and volunteered to donate items and drive one of the 22 pick-ups which went across,” said James.

“There were 10 pick-ups from Scotland and a dozen from southern England and Wales.”

Well-known Forfar businessman Bob Ritchie was also part of the convoy.

The vehicles delivered to Lviv
Safely delivered to Lviv. Image: James Arnott

“The pick-ups were filled with generators, clothing, tow ropes, battery chargers – lots of things to keep these vehicles going as long as possible on the front line.

“I think I had 24 first aid boxes in mine.”

The majority are painted battle green before making the international journey.

“Within seconds of arriving in Lviv we were asked to get our stuff out of the trucks so they could head to the front line,” said James.

“Many of the trucks from a previous convoy are still going – but another lasted two days.

“The occupants were okay but it was destroyed.”

The vehicles cross battle-scarred terrain with crucial supplies, and often carry the dead or injured from the border war zones.

Peaceful city

James says the safety and normality of Lviv was a stark contrast to the rural environment Pick-ups for Peace will head to.

“The worst part of the journey was probably the drive across Europe in a oner, 11 to 12 hour days behind the wheel.

“We actually relaxed more once we were in Ukraine.

Pick-ups for Peace to Ukraine
Pick-ups lined up ready for the journey to the frontline. Image: James Arnott

“We were very warmly welcomed by the officers from the 24th Brigade in Lviv.

“It’s 1,000 miles from the frontline and people are going about their normal business in the shops, cafes and churches.

“But historic buildings are all protected from what might happen.

“Lviv military graveyard opened last year and is already an area the size of a football pitch.

“Every city, town and village has it own graveyard from the conflict.”

He admits waves of emotion have hit him hard since returning to Angus.

“It was such an exhausting trip I didn’t have time to think a lot about it at the time.

“But it has caught up with me since I came back.

“You think about what is happening there and why we were doing what we did.

“I’ll be helping Pick-ups for Peace in any way I can.

“I would encourage anyone else to do the same.

“They are still looking for vehicles, but also all the other supplies they need to keep the vehicles running and support the soldiers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
VIDEO: Watch Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Love Island brother Curtis take a spin with…
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a…
9
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99

Most Read

1
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
14
3
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
5
4
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
5
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk 'baffled' by Jamie Bain sending off and accuses ref…
Peter Murrell holding his right hand in the air.
COURIER OPINION: Peter Murrell arrest dashes SNP hopes for new dawn
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Raith Rovers owner John Sim 'fairly confident' new investors will be involved 'come the…
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Disappearance of Fife dad Reece Rodger to feature on Channel 5 show
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman

Editor's Picks

Most Commented