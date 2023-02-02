Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish farmers are being asked to donate any used or unwanted pick-ups to Ukraine to help carry supplies and troops to the front line.

The Pick-ups for Peace initiative, launched by the Central Plains Group (CPG) farming operation in Lviv, is also appealing for a range of farm equipment such as diesel cans, battery chargers, cable ties, jump leads, drones, fan belts, spare tyres, ratchet straps and winter jackets.

Agronomist Dr Keith Dawson, a director of the CPG, told a farming conference in Dundee that previous deliveries of reliable pick-ups had made a huge difference to the effort in rural Ukraine, and he described the initiative as a great opportunity for the UK farming community to provide direct support to the war effort.

His address has already inspired some farmers to make donations

The group hopes to send the first convoy of 30 donated 4×4’s to Ukraine later this month and is asking participating farmers to drive their MOT’d vehicles – or arrange for someone to drive them – to a rendezvous site in Europe and hand them over to the 24th Lviv Danylo Brigade.

The Ukraine government has removed importation restrictions and duties to simplify the process, and if vehicles are not MOT’d, transport will be arranged.

Trucks will then be camouflage sprayed then driven to a forward location.

Drivers who deliver trucks will be driven to Southern Poland for a flight back to the UK, and they will be offered a tour of the CPG operation in West Ukraine.

When hostilities cease, the plan is to give everyone who supported the initiative the opportunity to make an annual visit to the Lviv region.

The ultimate aim is to send 100 pick-ups and 4WDs by the end of May , but the vehicles will also be loaded with donated and purchased aid items which are in demand.

A just-giving account has been set up for anyone wishing to donate funds to help with transport costs

More more information visit pickupsforpeace@memus.com