St Andrews thug finally sentenced for ‘bogging’ police bite

A thug who left a police officer requiring six months of testing after biting him has finally been sentenced.

More than a year after pleading guilty, Jason-Lee Jack was given a community sentence for scarring PC Christopher Hail for life by sinking his teeth into him.

Jack, of Watson Avenue in St Andrews, previously described the attack on PC Hail as “bogging” because he did not like the taste of human flesh.

He pled guilty to causing PC Hail permanent disfigurement during the attack on November 17 2021.

Jack had previously been given the opportunity to perform 80 hours of unpaid work for stealing a bike in a separate incident while remaining unsentenced for the attack on PC Hail.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard on Monday how the 22-year-old had failed to complete a single hour of the work.

Police assault fury

Prosecutor Christine Allan said in her description of the events last year: “PC Hail used his radio to request further units and as he did, the accused bit his arm, breaking the skin

“The officer struck the accused on the back of his head to try and break his grip.

“He suffered a significant bite mark and was bleeding.”

Jack said: “He punched me in the face. When I felt my teeth pierce his skin it was bogging. Tell him I’m sorry.”

Solicitor Scott Mackie said Jack had faced charges for other offences, adding his non-compliance with the 80-hour unpaid work order was because he was completing other community payback orders.

Mr Mackie said Jack maintained his position that he was punched in the face by PC Hail, which Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith described as “wholly implausible”.

“I am somewhat surprised at the rate and number of people that think police officers in the execution of their duty are fair game to be assaulted,” the sheriff said.

“Where you either spit saliva or as you did, bite them, you cause significant potential harm.

“The officer required to endure a period of six months awaiting testing.

“Every aspect of their daily life has a cloud over them to see if whether or not they will be infected.

“It is important that others recognise if they are going to behave in the way you did, they are going to receive a custodial sentence.”

Sentencing young people guidelines

Sheriff Niven-Smith – who did not preside over the case originally – said the proceedings were an “egregious example” of the court failing to sentence a young person under 25.

Referencing the sentencing of young people, the lawman said there is “more to sentencing than sending messages to people” and claimed if Jack was to be described as “walking free” that would be “wholly inaccurate”.

The sheriff added: “Whilst I would wish to send you to prison to mark this, I have to do justice to you, the community as a whole and the victim of your crime.

“At your tender years you have not had the greatest start in life – it’s inappropriate for me to go into all of the details.

“They make unfortunate reading and give some context as to why you have had very little guidance in your life.”

Non-sentencing bafflement

Jack was due to be sentenced last week but was unable to get to court because he could not rouse his father for a lift after his weekend wedding.

He said: “For reasons totally beyond me, you have not yet been sentenced for your offence.

“I find that most unfortunate to you and to the officer who was the victim of your crime.

“Had the officer contacted the court numerous times, they would have been aghast to find you remain unsentenced.

“I don’t understand the purpose of seeing whether you could undertake unpaid work for a theft of a bicycle when you remain unsentenced for attacking a police officer.”

Jack was placed on supervision for 18 months and made subject to a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for eight months.

He must also engage with drug and alcohol services as part of a conduct requirement.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.