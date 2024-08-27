St Andrews thug finally sentenced for ‘bogging’ police bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

St Andrews thug finally sentenced for ‘bogging’ police bite

Jason-Lee Jack pled guilty to the police assault - committed in November 2021 - more than a year ago.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jason-Lee Jack
Jason-Lee Jack.

A thug who left a police officer requiring six months of testing after biting him has finally been sentenced.

More than a year after pleading guilty, Jason-Lee Jack was given a community sentence for scarring PC Christopher Hail for life by sinking his teeth into him.

Jack, of Watson Avenue in St Andrews, previously described the attack on PC Hail as “bogging” because he did not like the taste of human flesh.

He pled guilty to causing PC Hail permanent disfigurement during the attack on November 17 2021.

Jack had previously been given the opportunity to perform 80 hours of unpaid work for stealing a bike in a separate incident while remaining unsentenced for the attack on PC Hail.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard on Monday how the 22-year-old had failed to complete a single hour of the work.

Police assault fury

Prosecutor Christine Allan said in her description of the events last year: “PC Hail used his radio to request further units and as he did, the accused bit his arm, breaking the skin

“The officer struck the accused on the back of his head to try and break his grip.

“He suffered a significant bite mark and was bleeding.”

Jack said: “He punched me in the face. When I felt my teeth pierce his skin it was bogging. Tell him I’m sorry.”

Solicitor Scott Mackie said Jack had faced charges for other offences, adding his non-compliance with the 80-hour unpaid work order was because he was completing other community payback orders.

Mr Mackie said Jack maintained his position that he was punched in the face by PC Hail, which Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith described as “wholly implausible”.

“I am somewhat surprised at the rate and number of people that think police officers in the execution of their duty are fair game to be assaulted,” the sheriff said.

“Where you either spit saliva or as you did, bite them, you cause significant potential harm.

“The officer required to endure a period of six months awaiting testing.

“Every aspect of their daily life has a cloud over them to see if whether or not they will be infected.

“It is important that others recognise if they are going to behave in the way you did, they are going to receive a custodial sentence.”

Sentencing young people guidelines

Sheriff Niven-Smith – who did not preside over the case originally – said the proceedings were an “egregious example” of the court failing to sentence a young person under 25.

Referencing the sentencing of young people, the lawman said there is “more to sentencing than sending messages to people” and claimed if Jack was to be described as “walking free” that would be “wholly inaccurate”.

The sheriff added: “Whilst I would wish to send you to prison to mark this, I have to do justice to you, the community as a whole and the victim of your crime.

“At your tender years you have not had the greatest start in life – it’s inappropriate for me to go into all of the details.

“They make unfortunate reading and give some context as to why you have had very little guidance in your life.”

Non-sentencing bafflement

Jack was due to be sentenced last week but was unable to get to court because he could not rouse his father for a lift after his weekend wedding.

He said: “For reasons totally beyond me, you have not yet been sentenced for your offence.

“I find that most unfortunate to you and to the officer who was the victim of your crime.

“Had the officer contacted the court numerous times, they would have been aghast to find you remain unsentenced.

“I don’t understand the purpose of seeing whether you could undertake unpaid work for a theft of a bicycle when you remain unsentenced for attacking a police officer.”

Jack was placed on supervision for 18 months and made subject to a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for eight months.

He must also engage with drug and alcohol services as part of a conduct requirement.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robert Brown
Fife predator who sexually abused two vulnerable boys is jailed for four years
Quenta Duguid
Montrose support worker used vulnerable client's bank card to steal £9,999
Tomasso Palumbo
Woman 'treated like an animal' by baseball bat-wielding abuser in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Taxi driver stalker and village hall vandal
Tom Farquhar
Rapist caught with £1.5m cocaine near Dundee jailed for 3 years
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Flasher suspect's phone was at crime scene in Fife, trial told
The level crossing at Kingseat Road, Dunfermline
Disqualified driver woken by police after falling asleep at Fife level crossing 'waiting for…
Andrew Caldow and Gareth Inglis
Fife dealer caught with thousands of street valium pills is jailed
Thilina Rajapathira, Moncur Crescent
Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street
Laura Taylor
Motorist admits causing Perthshire crash that 'propelled' cyclist, 64, into the air