Police bite thug misses court sentencing due to Fife family wedding hangover

A Fife thug who scarred a police officer for life with a “bogging” bite was allowed to have his sentencing postponed because of a wedding hangover.

Jason-Lee Jack left the officer scarred by sinking his teeth into his flesh and then complained to his victim’s colleagues he did not like the taste.

Jack was due to be sentenced on Monday but failed to turn up at Dundee Sheriff Court after attending his father’s wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey, defending, said: “His father got married on Saturday and the whole wedding party had drunk on Saturday and Sunday.

“He was unable to wake up his father, who he depends upon for financial resources and a lift, so he has found himself abandoned in deepest, darkest Cupar.

“He has no money for a taxi or a bus and so he has been panicking.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “I will continue the case, having regard to his youth.”

He ordained Jack to appear for sentence in a week’s time.

‘One excuse… then another’

Jack said human flesh tasted “bogging” after carrying out the vicious attack on PC Christopher Hail as he was being arrested.

Sheriff Gregor Murray warned Jack a year ago about his bad attitude and said: “I see lots of reports and CPO reviews and some are good, some are indifferent, some are bad and a few – like yours – are very bad.

“You have been indifferent and not bothered about this.

“You have got one chance only now.”

Jack, 22, admitted leaving PC Christopher Hail scarred for life as a result of the vicious bite when police turned up to arrest him.

Fiscal depute Christine Allen told the court previously: “PC Hail used his radio to request further units and as he did, the accused bit his arm, breaking the skin.

“The officer struck the accused on the back of his head to try and break his grip.

“He suffered a significant bite mark and was bleeding.”

Jack said: “He punched me in the face. When I felt my teeth pierce his skin it was bogging. Tell him I’m sorry.”

Mrs Allen said the officer was left with a permanent scar on his arm and spent six months awaiting clearance from any blood-borne virus.

Jack, Watson Avenue, St Andrews, admitted the November 17 2021 assault.

He also admitted two further charges of stealing a bike and trying to steal a second from commercial premises in St Andrews during January 2022.

