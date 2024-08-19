St Johnstone SLO ‘humbled’ by support after ‘attack’ before Rangers game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

St Johnstone SLO ‘humbled’ by support after ‘attack’ before Rangers game

Beverley Mayer has posted on social media after the incident at Hampden Park on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
Police outside Hampden ahead of the Rangers v St Johnstone match. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Police outside Hampden ahead of the Rangers v St Johnstone match. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

A woman who was allegedly attacked before St Johnstone’s game against Rangers says she is “humbled” by the support she has received.

Beverley Mayer, the St Johnstone supporters’ liaison officer (SLO), has taken to social media to thank supporters after the incident outside Hampden on Saturday.

It happened before the Perth club’s Premier Sports Cup match against the Ibrox side.

Beverley posted on X: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness,” with a “humbled” hashtag.

Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Police formed a barrier in front of the Rangers fans after the incident. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

She also shared an image saying: “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

A 22-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said a 51-year-old woman was assaulted and had a St Johnstone supporters’ drum taken from her outside the stadium.

Petition launched to ban Rangers fans from McDiarmid Park after Hampden ‘attack’

It comes as a petition calling for Rangers fans to be banned from McDiarmid Park has been launched.

The petition, by sjfcnews, calls on new owner Adam Webb to take action following the incident.

The petition – which has hundreds of signatures – says: “We do not want this happening at McDiarmid Park and therefore all Rangers fans should be banned from attending all matches at McDiarmid Park for the foreseeable future.”

St Johnstone and Rangers have been contacted for comment on the petition.

On the pitch, the Glasgow side came out 2-0 winners after a controversial opener from Cyriel Dessers was awarded following a VAR check.

