St Johnstone SLO ‘humbled’ by support after ‘attack’ before Rangers game

A woman who was allegedly attacked before St Johnstone’s game against Rangers says she is “humbled” by the support she has received.

Beverley Mayer, the St Johnstone supporters’ liaison officer (SLO), has taken to social media to thank supporters after the incident outside Hampden on Saturday.

It happened before the Perth club’s Premier Sports Cup match against the Ibrox side.

Beverley posted on X: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness,” with a “humbled” hashtag.

She also shared an image saying: “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

A 22-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said a 51-year-old woman was assaulted and had a St Johnstone supporters’ drum taken from her outside the stadium.

Petition launched to ban Rangers fans from McDiarmid Park after Hampden ‘attack’

It comes as a petition calling for Rangers fans to be banned from McDiarmid Park has been launched.

The petition, by sjfcnews, calls on new owner Adam Webb to take action following the incident.

The petition – which has hundreds of signatures – says: “We do not want this happening at McDiarmid Park and therefore all Rangers fans should be banned from attending all matches at McDiarmid Park for the foreseeable future.”

St Johnstone and Rangers have been contacted for comment on the petition.

On the pitch, the Glasgow side came out 2-0 winners after a controversial opener from Cyriel Dessers was awarded following a VAR check.