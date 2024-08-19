Jim Goodwin reveals message to Emmanuel Adegboyega as Dundee United boss pinpoints Tangerines quality ‘people will talk about’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals message to Emmanuel Adegboyega as Dundee United boss pinpoints Tangerines quality ‘people will talk about’

Goodwin lauded Adegboyega for taking Highland 'learnings' on board.

Emmanuel Adegboyega plays out of defence for Dundee United
Adegboyega was excellent for United. Image: David Youn/Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has lauded loan star Emmanuel Adegboyega for learning the lessons of his quickfire debut against Ross County.

While he grew into that contest in Dingwall, the Irish youngster seemed to be initially caught out by the intensity and pace of the game in the Premiership, with a couple of slack moments leading to Staggies opportunities.

However, the 20-year-old was faultless against St Mirren on Sunday.

Adegboyega sought to play out from the back at the right moments but, when danger loomed, he took a safety-first approach and was not shy about shelling the ball into touch when the situation demanded it.

Alongside the equally impressive Declan Gallagher and goal-scorer Ross Graham, it was comfortably United’s best collective showing at the back all season as they racked up just a second competitive clean sheet.

Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega strides out of defence
Adegboyega strides out of defence. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“Manny (Adegboyega) took about 20 minutes up in Dingwall to get used to the pace of the game,” recalled Goodwin.

“But we have asked him to be a good defender first and foremost. These guys that come through at the big clubs down south are taught to play a certain way and it is total football.

“You can get away with that at U/21s and reserve football but, when you are playing with the big boys, you don’t. Every mistake you make tends to get punished.

I thought he was outstanding against St Mirren. There were some real learnings from that performance up in Dingwall.”

Resilience

Goodwin also reserved praise for debutant Luca Stephenson, who was pitched straight into the action a couple of days after joining on loan from Liverpool.

He, along with Will Ferry on the other side, manfully blocked crosses and ensured the latter stages did not become a bombardment from the wings.

Luca Stephenson was handed an immediate debut for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson was handed an immediate debut for United. Image: SNS

“The whole back five were outstanding, even in the wide areas,” continued Goodwin. “We stopped a lot of crosses coming into the box, because they have real quality with (Scott) Tanser and (Shaun) Rooney.

“And I thought Will and Luca both prevented several opportunities for St Mirren.

“The clean sheet is massive, and it could have been more comfortable if the ball had fallen the right side of the crossbar for us.”

Goodwin added: “The resilience is something that people will talk about.”

Goodwin: ‘We must take confidence’

United, who will face Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup next month, will swiftly turn their attention to Saturday’s crucial Premiership visit of St Johnstone, seeking to build upon successive draws on their return to the top-flight.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren. Image: SNS

“The pleasing thing for me is that is we’ve played Dundee and St Mirren in recent weeks,” added Goodwin. “They were two deserved top six teams last season – so we have to take a lot of confidence and hope from that.”

