Man who spent 2 years building Angus home loses £4k of goods in raid by thieves

A man who has spent two years building a new home in the Angus countryside has lost more than £4,000 worth of goods in a raid by thieves.

Alistair Stewart, 32, has been “tirelessly” working on the home with his dad, Sandy.

The property sits in the countryside off the B961 near Carmyllie, with the closest neighbour about a mile away.

Alistair visited the house – which is still being finished – after a nightshift on Sunday to discover the glass door had been smashed with tools and copper pipes stolen.

‘Kick in the teeth’ as thieves break into newly built Angus home

Alistair says the theft is a “kick in the teeth”.

He told The Courier: “I had finished a nightshift and I went up there to have a look and noticed the house door was open, and that someone had stolen all my tools and smashed the door.

“They also left a mess inside.

“I have been at the build for two years, since April 2022.

“Me and my father have worked tirelessly, it is a kick in the teeth.

“The police were helpful but there is only so much they can do.

“We don’t have footage of the incident, but whoever has done it has probably been watching the house.

“I only got electricity to the property last week and we do now have the CCTV working.

“We don’t really have a move-in date just yet, so it’s not like I am pushed to get in, but it is just annoying that this has happened.

Angus house break-in to cost nearly £4,500

“The majority of the work I have done myself.

“The break-in will cost £4,460 – that is the cost of a new window, the cost of copper pipes that were taken and the tools.”

Alistair, who is planning to move into the house with his partner, Jodie Sturrock, is now waiting to find out if his insurance will cover what he has lost.

He has since boarded up the smashed door.

The mechanical fitter, who works at Baker Hughes in Montrose, added: “The house is very much on its own, the nearest neighbour is maybe a mile away.

“If the people who did this knew the amount of work me and my father have put into this they would think twice but I don’t think these people really think about that.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday, we received a report of a break-in and theft at a property near to the B961 near Carmyllie.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”