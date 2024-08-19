Man who spent 2 years building Angus home loses £4k of goods in raid by thieves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who spent 2 years building Angus home loses £4k of goods in raid by thieves

Tools and copper pipes have been stolen from Alistair Stewart's newly built property.

By Ellidh Aitken
Alistair Stewart outside his Carmyllie home. Image: Alistair Stewart
Alistair Stewart outside his Carmyllie home. Image: Alistair Stewart

A man who has spent two years building a new home in the Angus countryside has lost more than £4,000 worth of goods in a raid by thieves.

Alistair Stewart, 32, has been “tirelessly” working on the home with his dad, Sandy.

The property sits in the countryside off the B961 near Carmyllie, with the closest neighbour about a mile away.

Alistair visited the house – which is still being finished – after a nightshift on Sunday to discover the glass door had been smashed with tools and copper pipes stolen.

‘Kick in the teeth’ as thieves break into newly built Angus home

Alistair says the theft is a “kick in the teeth”.

He told The Courier: “I had finished a nightshift and I went up there to have a look and noticed the house door was open, and that someone had stolen all my tools and smashed the door.

“They also left a mess inside.

“I have been at the build for two years, since April 2022.

Thieves smashed a glass door and stole tools. Image: Alastair Stewart

“Me and my father have worked tirelessly, it is a kick in the teeth.

“The police were helpful but there is only so much they can do.

“We don’t have footage of the incident, but whoever has done it has probably been watching the house.

“I only got electricity to the property last week and we do now have the CCTV working.

“We don’t really have a move-in date just yet, so it’s not like I am pushed to get in, but it is just annoying that this has happened.

Angus house break-in to cost nearly £4,500

“The majority of the work I have done myself.

“The break-in will cost £4,460 – that is the cost of a new window, the cost of copper pipes that were taken and the tools.”

Alistair, who is planning to move into the house with his partner, Jodie Sturrock, is now waiting to find out if his insurance will cover what he has lost.

He has since boarded up the smashed door.

The property Alistair has spent two years working on. Image: Alistair Stewart

The mechanical fitter, who works at Baker Hughes in Montrose, added: “The house is very much on its own, the nearest neighbour is maybe a mile away.

“If the people who did this knew the amount of work me and my father have put into this they would think twice but I don’t think these people really think about that.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday, we received a report of a break-in and theft at a property near to the B961 near Carmyllie.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

