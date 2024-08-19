Woman, 35, charged after cannabis find at Dundee home

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a cannabis cultivation was discovered at a Dundee home.

Police were called to Ledmore Terrace in Gowrie Park at around 10.30am on Thursday, August 8 after reports of a cannabis farm.

A 27-year-old man was previously charged with drug offences after around 300 cannabis plants worth £180,000 were found at the property.

It came as cannabis worth £1.26 million was found across three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie.

The woman was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.