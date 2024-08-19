Dundee Woman, 35, charged after cannabis find at Dundee home She was due to appear in court on Monday. By Andrew Robson August 19 2024, 12:22pm August 19 2024, 12:22pm Share Woman, 35, charged after cannabis find at Dundee home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5062076/woman-charged-cannabis-ledmore-terrace-gowrie-park-dundee/ Copy Link A police car outside the property on August 8. Image: DC Thosmon A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a cannabis cultivation was discovered at a Dundee home. Police were called to Ledmore Terrace in Gowrie Park at around 10.30am on Thursday, August 8 after reports of a cannabis farm. A 27-year-old man was previously charged with drug offences after around 300 cannabis plants worth £180,000 were found at the property. It came as cannabis worth £1.26 million was found across three properties in Dundee and Blairgowrie. The woman was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.