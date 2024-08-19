EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Nadia El-Nakla joins crisis talks with John Swinney over Israel meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Nadia El-Nakla joins crisis talks with John Swinney over Israel meeting

The SNP councillor spoke out after a backlash at the decision to send Scottish Government minister Angus Robertson to meet Israel's deputy ambassador to the UK.

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Image: PA
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla has won assurances there will be no further meetings between the Scottish Government and Israeli diplomats after crisis talks with First Minister John Swinney.

She spoke to the SNP leader after a furious backlash at the decision to send government minister Angus Robertson to meet Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK.

Ms El-Nakla told The Courier she was among those who met Mr Swinney on Saturday.

It is understood the first minister gave those present his assurance there would be no normalisation of relations between Scotland and Israel under present circumstances.

Mr Robertson then issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying there would be no further engagement with the country.

‘We expect no future meetings with Israeli government’

Ms El-Nakla, whose parents became trapped in Gaza as a result of the offensive, said: “I am grateful to the first minister for reaching out to meet us.

“I would hope that the strength of feeling expressed by those present was accepted by the first minister.

“We would expect this to result in no future meetings with the government of Israel while the unacceptable killing of innocent civilians continues and while there remains an ICC arrest warrant for war crimes being sought for [prime minister of Israel] Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Angus Robertson SNP Israel Deputy Ambassador
Angus Robertson was branded a “liability” by one SNP MSP. Image: X/Twitter

The row has already led to the suspension of MSP John Mason from the SNP for comments he made rejecting claims of genocide in Gaza.

Mr Swinney has meanwhile been warned to expect a “conference from hell” as the SNP faithful gather in Edinburgh later this month.

‘Quit’

Members are understood to be preparing calls for Mr Robertson to quit, even though the first minister confirmed he was aware of the meeting in advance.

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire said Mr Robertson had allowed himself to “appear to legitimise a genocidal, apartheid regime who continue to commit war crimes”.

The meeting also drew criticism from Alex Salmond, who attacked the Scottish Government’s handling of the situation on Sunday.

Ms El-Nakla said she hoped there would be no further meetings. Image: PA

John Swinney defends talks

Mr Swinney had publicly defended the meeting between Mr Robertson and Israel’s deputy ambassador, Daniela Grudsky, as “necessary”.

He said the talks gave his government the chance to press the need for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

But in his statement on Monday afternoon, Mr Robertson apologised that the meeting was not strictly limited to the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli premier Benjamin Natanyahu. Image: Shutterstock.
Israeli premier Benjamin Natanyahu. Image: Shutterstock.

He has since told the Israeli government there would no more engagement.

“This will remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes,” he said.

“The Scottish Government does not support any normalisation of its relations with the Israeli Government during this period.”

Gaza’s health ministry says at least 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which started after Hamas-led terrorists launched an attack on Israel on October 7 2023, taking more than 100 Israelis as hostages.

Conversation