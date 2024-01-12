Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla reveals doctor brother still stuck in Gaza

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla has revealed her doctor brother remains trapped in Gaza after other family members were able to flee to Turkey.

The councillor described the ongoing conflict as a “genocide in real time”, with Israeli forces stepping up attacks on the territory in response to the October 7 attack by militant group Hamas.

Ms El-Nakla – who is married to First Minister Humza Yousaf – said her sister-in-law and four children had managed to escape the area after the Turkish government intervened on their behalf.

Turkey placed the family’s names on a list of refugees it was willing to accept after the first lady of Turkey, Emine Erdoğan, invited Ms El-Nakla to attend a summit of leaders’ spouses in Istanbul to discuss the conflict.

Although her brother’s name was originally included on the list, it was later removed, meaning his wife and four children had to leave Gaza without him.

“I’m so grateful that they’re safe,” Nadia told The Guardian, adding: “My brother keeps thanking me for saving his kids.”

Nadia’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, returned to Scotland in November after nearly a month stuck in Gaza. The couple have now travelled to Turkey to support their daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Ms El-Nakla has issued a plea to the UK Government to set up a scheme similar to the one established for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict.

She hopes this would allow her to host her brother, emergency room doctor Mohammed.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: “The Ukrainian resettlement programme saved so many lives.

“Gazans should also have that opportunity, especially those with family in Britain.”

‘I feel like a second-class citizen’

She added: “I feel like a second-class citizen in my own country, because I don’t have the right to bring my own brother to stay in my own home.

“I can see people across the street hosting Ukrainian families, and rightly so. But I can’t host my own brother, to me that feels beyond upsetting.

“I was born here. I pay my taxes. I contribute to society. And yet the government that’s supposed to represent me is doing such a poor job.”