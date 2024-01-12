Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla reveals doctor brother still stuck in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla reveals doctor brother still stuck in Gaza

Nadia El-Nakla told how Turkey helped her sister-in-law and her young nieces and nephew flee the territory.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla
Nadia El-Nakla at the Gaza summit in Turkey. Image: SNP

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla has revealed her doctor brother remains trapped in Gaza after other family members were able to flee to Turkey.

The councillor described the ongoing conflict as a “genocide in real time”, with Israeli forces stepping up attacks on the territory in response to the October 7 attack by militant group Hamas.

Ms El-Nakla – who is married to First Minister Humza Yousaf – said her sister-in-law and four children had managed to escape the area after the Turkish government intervened on their behalf.

Turkey placed the family’s names on a list of refugees it was willing to accept after the first lady of Turkey, Emine Erdoğan, invited Ms El-Nakla to attend a summit of leaders’ spouses in Istanbul to discuss the conflict.

Nadia's brother Mohammed El-Nakla and his twins Amjid and Majid.
Nadia’s brother Mohammed El-Nakla and his twins Amjid and Majid. Image: Nadia El-Nakla

Although her brother’s name was originally included on the list, it was later removed, meaning his wife and four children had to leave Gaza without him.

“I’m so grateful that they’re safe,” Nadia told The Guardian, adding: “My brother keeps thanking me for saving his kids.”

Nadia’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, returned to Scotland in November after nearly a month stuck in Gaza. The couple have now travelled to Turkey to support their daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Humza Yousaf and family in Dundee
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf. Image: Humza Yousaf

Ms El-Nakla has issued a plea to the UK Government to set up a scheme similar to the one established for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict.

She hopes this would allow her to host her brother, emergency room doctor Mohammed.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: “The Ukrainian resettlement programme saved so many lives.

“Gazans should also have that opportunity, especially those with family in Britain.”

‘I feel like a second-class citizen’

She added: “I feel like a second-class citizen in my own country, because I don’t have the right to bring my own brother to stay in my own home.

“I can see people across the street hosting Ukrainian families, and rightly so. But I can’t host my own brother, to me that feels beyond upsetting.

“I was born here. I pay my taxes. I contribute to society. And yet the government that’s supposed to represent me is doing such a poor job.”

Conversation