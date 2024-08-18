Probe after Rangers fans clash with police at Hampden as female St Johnstone employee knocked to ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Probe after Rangers fans clash with police at Hampden as female St Johnstone employee knocked to ground

Men were seen running away with a drum taken from the St Johnstone employee

By Stephen Eighteen
The incident happened outside Hampden Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
The incident happened outside Hampden Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

A probe has been launched after a female St Johnstone employee was knocked to the ground and Rangers fans stole her drum.

Video footage from Hampden on Saturday afternoon shows crowds clashing with police before Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash in Glasgow.

Supporters are then seen surrounding a woman on the ground, before a fan runs off with a drum.

Several officers then run over towards Rangers fans to contain the rowdy group.

The woman’s condition is not known.

St Johnstone fans condemn Ranger violence as probe launched

A statement from Perth-based St Johnstone confirmed an investigation has been launched.

It will involve both clubs, the police and football’s governing bodies.

It said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our club employees prior to today’s Premier Sports Cup match against Rangers at Hampden Park.

“We are working with Rangers Football Club, Police Scotland, the SPFL and the SFA, with an active investigation now underway.

“The club can make no further comment at this time.”

Saints fans on Twitter X condemned the incident.

One said: “Work with Rangers who will do nothing. Ban their fans full stop. Until they can behave don’t have them at McDiarmid.”

On the pitch, Rangers won 2-0 with the opening goal awarded after a controversial VAR decision.

More from Perth & Kinross

Lindsay Smith
Drunken thug caused chaos in Perth pub then smashed up car
Fly-tipping near Lochton on the C405 two miles north of Abernyte, towards Coupar Angus.
Culprit who dumped garden waste in Carse of Gowrie labelled a 'scourge on society'
eneral Wade's Bridge crosses the River Tay at Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Police probe after man's body found in River Tay in Aberfeldy
Stefan Weinrich lying on the road following the crash.
Tourist relives moment he cheated death in horror motorbike crash on A93 in Perthshire
Paul Lappin
Perth hoaxer jailed after police van tantrum brought A90 traffic to a standstill
Mabel and Eddie Hartley smiling at one another in garden
Love, tolerance and knowing when to run: Perth 70th wedding anniversary couple share formula…
A93 at Carsie, Perthshire.
Motorcyclist 'crashes into stationary vehicle' on A93 in Perthshire
4
Crowds watching pipe band in centre of Crieff
Best pictures as Crieff celebrates £120,000 fountain facelift
David Farrell smiling and bearded
Perthshire home brewer wins licence to sell excess beer
2
John Lawson
Sheriff blasts Dundee boyfriend who hurled partner's phone from taxi on A90 in Perthshire

Conversation