Probe after Rangers fans clash with police at Hampden as female St Johnstone employee knocked to ground

A probe has been launched after a female St Johnstone employee was knocked to the ground and Rangers fans stole her drum.

Video footage from Hampden on Saturday afternoon shows crowds clashing with police before Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash in Glasgow.

Supporters are then seen surrounding a woman on the ground, before a fan runs off with a drum.

Several officers then run over towards Rangers fans to contain the rowdy group.

The woman’s condition is not known.

St Johnstone fans condemn Ranger violence as probe launched

A statement from Perth-based St Johnstone confirmed an investigation has been launched.

It will involve both clubs, the police and football’s governing bodies.

It said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our club employees prior to today’s Premier Sports Cup match against Rangers at Hampden Park.

“We are working with Rangers Football Club, Police Scotland, the SPFL and the SFA, with an active investigation now underway.

“The club can make no further comment at this time.”

Saints fans on Twitter X condemned the incident.

One said: “Work with Rangers who will do nothing. Ban their fans full stop. Until they can behave don’t have them at McDiarmid.”

On the pitch, Rangers won 2-0 with the opening goal awarded after a controversial VAR decision.