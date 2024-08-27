Dundee Stars ban fan over racism at Fife Flyers match

Dundee Stars ice hockey club have banned a fan for racism at a game against Fife Flyers.

The incident happened as the Stars took on the Kirkcaldy-based club at Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday.

It is understood a player was targeted with racist abuse.

Flyers have thanked Stars officials for their “swift action”.

In a statement on X, Dundee Stars said: “The Trade-Mart Dundee Stars are aware of an incident that occurred during the game on Saturday night versus Fife Flyers

“The individual involved has been identified and will receive a ban with immediate effect

“We strongly condemn racism in all its forms.”

The Fife club responded, saying: “We thank the Dundee Stars for their swift action regarding an incident that occurred at the weekend.

“Racism in any form will not be tolerated.”

It has not been confirmed if the matter has been reported to police.

The Stars emerged victorious during Saturday’s pre-season game with a 4-2 win.

Stars also won the return fixture 6-4 in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.