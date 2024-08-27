Tenpin Dundee: What do customers make of bowling alley a year after opening?

The first 10-pin bowling alley in Dundee for decades has marked its first anniversary.

Tenpin Dundee opened at Kingsway West Retail Park in August 2023.

The centre features 29 lanes as well as laser tag, a soft play area, karaoke and escape rooms, an arcade and a bar.

After a year in operation, what do customers make of it?

Customer reviews of Tenpin Dundee

Tenpin Dundee has more than 300 reviews on Google.

The centre has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on the search engine, meaning the majority of reviews have been positive – though the nature of the comments left by customers is mixed.

The most common complaint from customers is the speed of service for food and drinks.

A review from Rebekah Mahoney last week gave the centre five stars, saying: “Booked for my family to go bowling for my dad’s birthday.

“Excellent day. Staff were very helpful and kind. Very good value and an excellent day out.”

However, another customer – Iamnovaah – reported a less favourable experience last week.

They said: “First of all the service was slow and unreliable, I had to ask staff the same thing four times as no one had an answer.

Criticism of slow service

“Once we got the game underway we ordered food to the lane, it didn’t come with any condiments, which led to me having to wait to get some from the front counter.

“Due to this, my food was now cold.”

Ewan Crossland’s Google review from three months ago criticised the “slow service” and the Wi-Fi not working, affecting the in-house app for ordering food and drink.

He added: “We waited almost two games of bowling for a drinks order. The bar staff have no bar experience it seems.

“I asked to speak to a manager and was told no problem, the manager never showed.”

A month previous to that, Struan Jennings also criticised the “extremely slow” service at the bar when the venue was busy.

However, in April, reviewer Greg A wrote: “Great facility for family entertainment.

“Staff very friendly and helpful. Ten-pin bowling was very good and affordable.

“Would highly recommend. Very loud and lots of flashing lights. Bar prices very reasonable.”

‘This place has everything’

Back in November, another reviewer said: “This place has everything!

“The place was busy even on a Thursday afternoon but everything was very clean, the staff were very friendly and helpful.

“Just what Dundee was missing. We’ll be back!”

Others have praised the centre for its “fair” pricing and the variety of activities offered.

Jenny Mahoney, giving Tenpin Dundee five stars in July, wrote: “Great family fun for my husband’s birthday.

“None of us had bowled in years. It’s good to have 10-pin bowling back in Dundee again.”

While five-star reviewer Jennifer Hall wrote at the weekend: “Great way for the grandchildren to entertain the grandparents.”

Tenpin Dundee has 10 reviews on Tripadvisor, where it scores three out of five.

One review from August this year complained about the cleanliness of the toilets.

Another from July said they had waited 30 minutes for food and was unhappy about the response from management to their complaint.

Others also complained about the quality of service.

One customer – George P – said he had a “great day out” in May.

He wrote: “Went here with our two grandkids (aged 10 and 9) for bowling then soft play.

“Both thoroughly enjoyed their time here. Clean and tidy and for a Saturday wasn’t over busy.

“So much to do here and ideal for a rainy day.”

One five-star review posted in July said: “Sussanah was a 10/10 employee.

“Super helpful with everything we asked for. Had a blast in the arcade and got some good prizes!”

Tenpin has been contacted for comment.

In May, a second 10-pin bowling centre – Hollywood Bowl – opened in Dundee.