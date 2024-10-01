JIM CRUMLEY: My solution to library predicament facing Perth and Kinross culture chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM CRUMLEY: My solution to library predicament facing Perth and Kinross culture chiefs

If library services were highly valued by Perth and Kinross Council, they would not have hived them off to an independent charity.

Recent protest outside Birnam Library. Image: Euan Wilding.
By Jim Crumley

Stop me if you have heard these words before.

“However, the current model of service provision is unsustainable.”

If you presumed that the presence of that “however” at the beginning of the quoted sentence indicates there was something of significance immediately before it, you were right.

It was this: “We know library services are highly valued.”

Yes we do. We know this because of the community protest and 500-signature online petition that was Birnam residents’ response to proposals they fear could lead to the local library’s closure.

But if library services were equally highly valued by Perth and Kinross Council, they would not have hived them off to an independent charity, Culture Perth and Kinross, whose spokesperson was quoted in The Courier.

‘Mindset within the council’

My first response to the story was to consider the mindset within the council that so undervalued libraries it decided to dump them in the lap of the charity along with the rest of the arts.

If you consult Culture Perth and Kinross’s website it lists various ways you can support these services, including donating money (suggestions of between £5 and £20 a month or, alternatively, as much as you like).

But surely that’s what council tax is for.

If the council’s presumption was by setting up Culture Perth and Kinross members of the public would be willing to contribute financially to the upkeep of libraries, where is their council tax rebate to cover that portion of council expenditure routinely allocated to libraries?

Group of children with placards outside Birnam Library
Birnam Library supporters made their voices heard. Image: Euan Wilding.

The reasonable assumption is the council’s assessment of the value of libraries is that it would like you to pay for them and volunteer to help to run them instead.

If you were to run through the profiles of the board members of Culture Perth and Kinross you would notice professional librarians are conspicuous by their absence.

And as they can no longer maintain the service at its existing level, the implication is we are on a slippery slope towards libraries that are no longer run by people who are professionally qualified to run libraries.

Priorities

Why do libraries rate so poorly in the council’s list of priorities, yet it would never set up an independent charity to look after, say, education?

What’s the difference?

What kind of government organisation, whether local or national, thinks libraries play no part in the educational process?

Right now, book publishing is a vigorous trade.

Independent bookshops are springing up all over the country. Book festivals are thriving from Shetland to Galloway and from the Hebrides to the North Sea shore.

People are reading more books.

Problem: books are also more expensive at a time when many people are finding it hard to make ends meet.

Solution: good libraries.

Which reminds me – I grew up in Dundee, a child of the 1950s who can still just about remember ration books.

Prefab life was basic, but my brother and I were read to.

Lochee Library.

And as soon as we were old enough we were introduced to the libraries in Lochee and the city centre.

We haunted them. We could read and read, despite the fact that there was very little money about. Now, it’s called austerity.

At school I was good at languages. At 16, I started working in this newspaper.

At 40, I wrote my first book and left the newspaper trade to write more books, and there are now more than 40 of them.

Not everyone who loves libraries will lead that kind of life.

But I guarantee that everyone who does lead that kind of a life will acknowledge that the igniting spark was libraries.

‘Not nearly good enough’

Libraries are that part of education, that part of culture, that part of community life, that you cannot put a price on.

My local council, which is Stirling, proposed last year to close all but one of its 17 libraries.

This is the city that hosts the Bloody Scotland book festival of crime writing, which is a bit of a local economic miracle, but no-one seemed to make the connection.

Wiser heads eventually prevailed in the face of community fury and the cull of libraries was abandoned.

My solution to the predicament confronting Perth and Kinross Council and Culture Perth and Kinross is a U-turn.

Jim Crumley. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Scrap the charity, take libraries and all culture back into the council’s business and take responsibility for them, invest in them, raise the profile of libraries.

Deciding not to do things is easy; deciding to do the difficult things well is what’s worthwhile.

An investment in libraries is an investment in people’s awareness of their own place on the map and the world at large, in the broadening of young and old and middle-aged minds.

The spokesman for Culture Perth and Kinross was right. The current provision IS unsustainable.

Because it’s not nearly good enough.

Conversation