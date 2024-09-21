‘Save Birnam Library’ protest shines light on Perth and Kinross closure fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Save Birnam Library’ protest shines light on Perth and Kinross closure fears

The Birnam demonstration came as library users across Perth and Kinross are consulted on 'alternative models of provision'

By Morag Lindsay
Group of children with placards outside Birnam Library
Birnam Library supporters made their voices heard. Image: Euan Wilding.

Campaigners staged a protest outside Birnam Library on Friday amid fresh fears it’s facing closure.

It comes as culture bosses consult communities across Perth and Kinross on what “possible future models of service delivery” might look like.

Library users in Aberfeldy, Alyth, Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Birnam, Comrie, Crieff, Kinross, Perth, Pitlochry and Scone are all being asked about their habits.

And suggestions such as click and collect, monthly pop-ups and increased mobile library services are all on the table.

Residents say they fear they’re being primed for the loss of bricks and mortar libraries – and that this will rob towns and villages of valuable community spaces.

The demonstration at Birnam Library was the second in seven months.

Group of adults and children with placards outside Birnam Library
Protesters of all ages took part in the demonstration outside Birnam Library. Image: Euan Wilding.

Campaigners staged a similar protest in February before Perth and Kinross Council set its budget for the year.

Now they say they’re now worried that the current Culture Perth and Kinross consultation is focusing on “alternative models of library provision”, rather than keeping libraries like Birnam’s open.

Birnam not only library in firing line

An online petition, launched by Birnam local Euan Wilding, had attracted almost 500 signatures before Friday’s protest.

He says it’s vital that the library continues to operate as a public service, run by Culture Perth and Kinross and fully funded by Perth and Kinross Council.

And he warns closing it will harm pre-schoolers, the elderly and people with mobility challenges.

“Our library is at the heart of our community,” he said.

Euan Wilding standing outside Birnam library
Birnam Library campaigner Euan Wilding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Similar concerns have been expressed elsewhere.

The Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan group is urging locals there to have their say in the consultation.

“The library is a hub for the community,” said a spokesperson.

“It’s one of the few places that people can visit for free and we need to keep a hold of this space.”

Current model ‘no longer sustainable’

In February 2024 Perth and Kinross Council allocated £191,000 of its 2024/25 budget to Culture Perth and Kinross to find “local solutions for library services” over the next year.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is asking library bosses to look at alternatives. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A council review has recommended moving provision to community campuses, the AK Bell Library in Perth and other public buildings.

Culture Perth and Kinross has confirmed it is exploring possible alternative models due to “increasing financial pressures”.

A spokesperson said: “We know that library services are highly valued. However the current model of service provision is no longer sustainable.

“Options include supporting community-led provision, click and collect style services and increased mobile library activity.”

“Library members have until September 25 to share their views via the questionnaire.

