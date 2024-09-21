‘Save Birnam Library’ protest shines light on Perth and Kinross closure fears

Campaigners staged a protest outside Birnam Library on Friday amid fresh fears it’s facing closure.

It comes as culture bosses consult communities across Perth and Kinross on what “possible future models of service delivery” might look like.

Library users in Aberfeldy, Alyth, Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Birnam, Comrie, Crieff, Kinross, Perth, Pitlochry and Scone are all being asked about their habits.

And suggestions such as click and collect, monthly pop-ups and increased mobile library services are all on the table.

Residents say they fear they’re being primed for the loss of bricks and mortar libraries – and that this will rob towns and villages of valuable community spaces.

The demonstration at Birnam Library was the second in seven months.

Campaigners staged a similar protest in February before Perth and Kinross Council set its budget for the year.

Now they say they’re now worried that the current Culture Perth and Kinross consultation is focusing on “alternative models of library provision”, rather than keeping libraries like Birnam’s open.

Birnam not only library in firing line

An online petition, launched by Birnam local Euan Wilding, had attracted almost 500 signatures before Friday’s protest.

He says it’s vital that the library continues to operate as a public service, run by Culture Perth and Kinross and fully funded by Perth and Kinross Council.

And he warns closing it will harm pre-schoolers, the elderly and people with mobility challenges.

“Our library is at the heart of our community,” he said.

Similar concerns have been expressed elsewhere.

The Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan group is urging locals there to have their say in the consultation.

“The library is a hub for the community,” said a spokesperson.

“It’s one of the few places that people can visit for free and we need to keep a hold of this space.”

Current model ‘no longer sustainable’

In February 2024 Perth and Kinross Council allocated £191,000 of its 2024/25 budget to Culture Perth and Kinross to find “local solutions for library services” over the next year.

A council review has recommended moving provision to community campuses, the AK Bell Library in Perth and other public buildings.

Culture Perth and Kinross has confirmed it is exploring possible alternative models due to “increasing financial pressures”.

A spokesperson said: “We know that library services are highly valued. However the current model of service provision is no longer sustainable.

“Options include supporting community-led provision, click and collect style services and increased mobile library activity.”

“Library members have until September 25 to share their views via the questionnaire.