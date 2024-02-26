‘Save Birnam library’ campaigners stage protest against council cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Save Birnam library’ campaigners stage protest against council cuts

Around 100 people staged a protest outside Birnam library as Perth and Kinross councillors prepare to set next year's budget

By Morag Lindsay
Protestors outside Birnam Arts building by Dunkeld
A large crowd gathered outside Birnam Arts where the library is based. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography.

Families in Birnam and Dunkeld have taken to the streets to urge councillors to save their local library.

Around 100 people staged a protest outside the Birnam Arts venue, by Dunkeld, where the library is currently based.

The demonstrators ranged from pre-schoolers to pensioners.

Many carried hand-drawn placards and banners.

It comes as councillors prepare to set Perth and Kinross Council’s budget for the year ahead on Wednesday.

Young girl holding hand-drawn 'save our library' banner
Campaigners of all ages took part in the Birnam library protest. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography.

Councillors set aside £173,000 last year to keep the libraries in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie, North Inch (Perth) and Pitlochry open.

However, they also allocated £150,000 for a council-wide review of its leisure and cultural assets.

And the outcome of that study included a shake-up of library provision.

Birnam library is a lifeline, say campaigners

Under the plan, libraries could become part of community campuses, or could share space with other council and public buildings.

Mum Caroline Wilding says it’s not clear what that will mean for Birnam library.

But she says locals are not willing to leave it to chance.

Older women holding hand drawn save Birnam library posters
Residents of all ages joined the ‘save Birnam library’ protest. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography.

“We understand that the library has been part of our community for over 140 years,” she said.

“We are not prepared to let 2024 be its final year of operation.”

More than 60 of the people who attended Saturday’s protest signed an open letter to local councillors urging them to save the service.

The library is currently open around 10 hours a week, on Thursday evenings and Friday and Saturday mornings.

Caroline says it’s an important part of the Birnam Arts programme.

Young girl holding hand drawn banner which reads 'if you want us to learn we need resources and books'
A young Birnam library fan makes her feelings clear. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography

It’s also a boon for book-mad children like her own, and a lifeline for older residents.

“Birnam is the smallest library in Perth and Kinross, but it is very well used and very well loved,” she said.

Libraries part of wider council shake-up

The future of library provision is part of a major review of Perth and Kinross Council’s three arms-length external organisations.

Consultants say Culture Perth and Kinross – which runs the libraries – could be working more closely with Live Active Leisure and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall.

Councillors voted to proceed with a plan put to them by officials in December.

Piece of paper with please, please please please please don't close our library written in different coloured pens
Another of the ‘save Birnam library’ banners. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography.

It included a recommendation to “consolidate key library provision to community campuses and the AK Bell Library”, as well as a recommendation that they “co-locate other rural library services where possible within the wider council/public estate”.

It’s not yet clear what that will lean for rural libraries in Birnam and elsewhere.

The same review recommended the closure of Perth’s three main sports venues.

A spokesperson for Culture Perth and Kinross said: “Until the budget process of Perth and Kinross Council reaches completion, and we have had the opportunity to thoroughly review its outcomes, we are unable to make any further comments.”

Conversation