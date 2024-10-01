Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at golf are they?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at golf are they?

We look at the golf handicaps of some of the celebrities heading to Tayside and Fife this week.

Movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Claire Warrender

Movie stars, musicians and sporting heroes are heading to Fife and Angus this week for the Dunhill golf championship.

The annual pro-am competition allows celebrities to team up with some of the world’s best professional golfers.

It takes place at the Old Course in St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from Thursday until Sunday.

As they prepare to tee off, we look at just how good they are using their handicap – a numerical benchmark of a golfer’s ability; the lower the figure, the better the player.

Bill Murray

Bill Murray tees off at Kingsbarns during last year's Dunhill, watched by singer Huey Lewis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bill Murray tees off at Kingsbarns during last year’s Dunhill, watched by singer Huey Lewis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Ghostbusters star played a mentally unstable greenkeeper in classic golf comedy film Caddyshack.

But the 74-year-old is no slouch on the course and has written Cinderella Story: My Life in Golf about the impact the game has had on him.

Handicap: 7.

Michael Douglas

The 80-year-old Fatal Attraction and Wall Street actor is still a regular on the fairways.

And the Oscar-winner previously played the Dunhill in 2005 when he teamed up with Colin Montgomerie.

In 2016, he said: “It’s so much fun. It’s just a wonderful escape, I find that for me, golf allows me to forget about everything else.”

Handicap: 10.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Mask of Zorro and Chicago actress often plays with movie star husband Michael Douglas.

And she took part in the Dunhill for the first time last year.

The 55-year-old says: “I love the camaraderie of golf…I love a challenge.”

Handicap: 14.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn, 27, is known for playing Paul Rudd’s daughter Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, she is also a three-time high school championship winner and holds the Florida state record of five under par in a nine-hole match.

The actress, who took up the sport as an eight year old, says: “It was really easy because my dad was a golfer and I grew up in Florida on a golf course so we could walk out there after school.”

This year she told Golf Chic: “I can’t tell you how good I feel when I hit a good shot and get a birdie.”

Handicap: 4.

Kathryn Newton takes a selfie at Carnoustie in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Kathryn Newton takes a selfie at Carnoustie in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Andy Garcia

The legendary Untouchables and Ocean’s Eleven actor has played golf since the age of 12.

He first played the Dunhill in 2010.

The Godfather III star says: “It’s challenging as a sport though to be honest I’ve never had a bad day on a golf course.”

Handicap: 11.

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan - will join other celebrities for golf at St Andrews but what's his handicap? Image: Ian McIlgorm/Shutterstock
Piers Morgan – will join other celebrities for the Dunhill golf but what’s his handicap? Image: Ian McIlgorm/Shutterstock

Broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan, 59, is a member of Wimbledon Park Golf Club in London.

And he heads north this week for his fifth Dunhill appearance.

Last year he jokingly called for a snorkel as torrential rain battered the Old Course.

Handicap: 16.

Huey Lewis

The chart-topper, whose hits include Back to the Future theme The Power of Love, is a Dunhill regular.

Huey, 74, took up golf aged 33 and says: “I’m a huge fan and I love its integrity.”

Handicap: 7.

Tom Chaplin

The Keane singer, 45, says golf helped him recover from a drink and drugs battle.

More than a decade ago he revealed rock legend Alice Cooper inspired him to take it up.

Dunhill Cup celebrities - Keane frontman Tom Chaplin tees off, watched by Ronan Keating.
Keane frontman Tom Chaplin tees off in 2023, watched by Ronan Keating (left). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He says: “I am actually quite obsessed with it.”

The Somewhere Only We Know frontman says he plays like a scratch golfer off the tee but has confessed to short game struggles.

Handicap: 5.

Tico Torres

The Bon Jovi drummer, 70, is another long-standing Dunhill competitor.

He was taught to play by Willie Nelson, who has his own course in Texas.

Handicap: 12.

Dave Farrell

The 47-year-old bassist with American rockers Linkin Park is best friends with professional golfer Brendan Steele.

And he’s not not a bad player either, with this year’s appearance his eighth in Fife and Angus.

The Dunhill Links website says: “One year he had a wardrobe malfunction because of rain and had to change his trousers and borrow some fishing overalls from a security officer; the moral of the story ‘weather resistant’ does not equate to ‘waterproof’.”

Handicap: 7.

Sir Steve Redgrave

The rower and five-time Olympic gold medallist, 62, is handy with golf clubs as well as oars.

And he’s a regular in charity golf tournaments and pro-am championships.

Handicap: 16.

Sir Steve Redgrave in action on the Old Course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sir Steve Redgrave in action on the Old Course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Gareth Bale

The former Real Madrid and Wales superstar, 35 and now retired, simply loves golf.

His passion for the game famously inspired a terrace chant, an unforgettable banner and a huge row in Spain about his commitment to playing for Los Blancos.

It all began in 2019 when then Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic questioned whether or not the player’s priorities were in the correct order.

Gareth Bale.

What followed was a flag and song with the words: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Last year two-time major winner Jon Rahm said: “I told Gareth you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, that doesn’t seem fair.”

Handicap: 0.5.

Jamie Redknapp

The former Liverpool midfielder, with 17 caps for England, knows his way around a football pitch.

But he also spends a lot of time on the golf course.

Two years ago, the 51-year-old told Golf News: “I love the fact that it is so difficult, and you will never be able to master it.

“From one day to the next, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Handicap: 4.

Jimmy Anderson

Regarded as one of the best bowlers in cricketing history, the 42-year-old has made more than 40,000 deliveries in test cricket.

But will he deliver at the Dunhill?

Handicap: 2.6

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen at Carnoustie in 2022.

One of the greatest batsmen in the history of English cricket is also an accomplished golfer.

Earlier this month it emerged Pietersen, 44, had withdrawn his application to join Sunningdale Golf Club after members threatened to block the move.

The ultra-exclusive Surrey club has a rumoured membership fee of over £90,000.

Handicap: 2.

More from Fife

Caskieberran Drive
Hunt for Glenrothes hit-and-run driver after pedestrian left in hospital
Movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
St Andrews student accommodation plan at risk due to 'unviable' hotel condition
George Kane
Man jailed for 'ruthless' hour-long attack on Fife sex offender
n. . Picture shows; Freire de Andrade Moreira
Five-times limit Fife researcher drove after night of work and wine
Police Scotland officer.
Kirkcaldy man reported missing found safe and well
Christie's could be set to close
Future of Christie's Dunfermline in doubt as business goes into liquidation
Police arrive at Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy
Body found in police search for missing Kirkcaldy man
Movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course
Missing Jamie Lyons from Fife.
New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Man, 37, reported after Fife crash that left five people in hospital

Conversation