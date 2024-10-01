Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at golf are they?

Movie stars, musicians and sporting heroes are heading to Fife and Angus this week for the Dunhill golf championship.

The annual pro-am competition allows celebrities to team up with some of the world’s best professional golfers.

It takes place at the Old Course in St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from Thursday until Sunday.

As they prepare to tee off, we look at just how good they are using their handicap – a numerical benchmark of a golfer’s ability; the lower the figure, the better the player.

Bill Murray

The Ghostbusters star played a mentally unstable greenkeeper in classic golf comedy film Caddyshack.

But the 74-year-old is no slouch on the course and has written Cinderella Story: My Life in Golf about the impact the game has had on him.

Handicap: 7.

Michael Douglas

The 80-year-old Fatal Attraction and Wall Street actor is still a regular on the fairways.

And the Oscar-winner previously played the Dunhill in 2005 when he teamed up with Colin Montgomerie.

In 2016, he said: “It’s so much fun. It’s just a wonderful escape, I find that for me, golf allows me to forget about everything else.”

Handicap: 10.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Mask of Zorro and Chicago actress often plays with movie star husband Michael Douglas.

And she took part in the Dunhill for the first time last year.

The 55-year-old says: “I love the camaraderie of golf…I love a challenge.”

Handicap: 14.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn, 27, is known for playing Paul Rudd’s daughter Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, she is also a three-time high school championship winner and holds the Florida state record of five under par in a nine-hole match.

The actress, who took up the sport as an eight year old, says: “It was really easy because my dad was a golfer and I grew up in Florida on a golf course so we could walk out there after school.”

This year she told Golf Chic: “I can’t tell you how good I feel when I hit a good shot and get a birdie.”

Handicap: 4.

Andy Garcia

The legendary Untouchables and Ocean’s Eleven actor has played golf since the age of 12.

He first played the Dunhill in 2010.

The Godfather III star says: “It’s challenging as a sport though to be honest I’ve never had a bad day on a golf course.”

Handicap: 11.

Piers Morgan

Broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan, 59, is a member of Wimbledon Park Golf Club in London.

And he heads north this week for his fifth Dunhill appearance.

Last year he jokingly called for a snorkel as torrential rain battered the Old Course.

Handicap: 16.

Huey Lewis

The chart-topper, whose hits include Back to the Future theme The Power of Love, is a Dunhill regular.

Huey, 74, took up golf aged 33 and says: “I’m a huge fan and I love its integrity.”

Handicap: 7.

Tom Chaplin

The Keane singer, 45, says golf helped him recover from a drink and drugs battle.

More than a decade ago he revealed rock legend Alice Cooper inspired him to take it up.

He says: “I am actually quite obsessed with it.”

The Somewhere Only We Know frontman says he plays like a scratch golfer off the tee but has confessed to short game struggles.

Handicap: 5.

Tico Torres

The Bon Jovi drummer, 70, is another long-standing Dunhill competitor.

He was taught to play by Willie Nelson, who has his own course in Texas.

Handicap: 12.

Dave Farrell

The 47-year-old bassist with American rockers Linkin Park is best friends with professional golfer Brendan Steele.

And he’s not not a bad player either, with this year’s appearance his eighth in Fife and Angus.

The Dunhill Links website says: “One year he had a wardrobe malfunction because of rain and had to change his trousers and borrow some fishing overalls from a security officer; the moral of the story ‘weather resistant’ does not equate to ‘waterproof’.”

Handicap: 7.

Sir Steve Redgrave

The rower and five-time Olympic gold medallist, 62, is handy with golf clubs as well as oars.

And he’s a regular in charity golf tournaments and pro-am championships.

Handicap: 16.

Gareth Bale

The former Real Madrid and Wales superstar, 35 and now retired, simply loves golf.

His passion for the game famously inspired a terrace chant, an unforgettable banner and a huge row in Spain about his commitment to playing for Los Blancos.

It all began in 2019 when then Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic questioned whether or not the player’s priorities were in the correct order.

What followed was a flag and song with the words: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Last year two-time major winner Jon Rahm said: “I told Gareth you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, that doesn’t seem fair.”

Handicap: 0.5.

Jamie Redknapp

The former Liverpool midfielder, with 17 caps for England, knows his way around a football pitch.

But he also spends a lot of time on the golf course.

Two years ago, the 51-year-old told Golf News: “I love the fact that it is so difficult, and you will never be able to master it.

“From one day to the next, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Handicap: 4.

Jimmy Anderson

Regarded as one of the best bowlers in cricketing history, the 42-year-old has made more than 40,000 deliveries in test cricket.

But will he deliver at the Dunhill?

Handicap: 2.6

Kevin Pietersen

One of the greatest batsmen in the history of English cricket is also an accomplished golfer.

Earlier this month it emerged Pietersen, 44, had withdrawn his application to join Sunningdale Golf Club after members threatened to block the move.

The ultra-exclusive Surrey club has a rumoured membership fee of over £90,000.

Handicap: 2.