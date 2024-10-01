New Dundee nightclub aims to promote ‘grassroots’ music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee nightclub aims to promote ‘grassroots’ music

Hidden Dundee will open in the former Captain's Cabin unit on Ward Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Hidden Dundee to open on Ward Road
The former Captain's Cabin on Ward Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A new Dundee nightclub is aiming to promote “grassroots” music.

Hidden Dundee will open in the former Captain’s Cabin unit – next to Church – on Ward Road.

It comes after Captain’s Cabin moved into Clarks on Lindsay Street across the road.

The owners of Hidden already have a varied line-up of acts booked with club nights also in the pipeline.

Hidden Dundee to have ‘strong focus’ on up-and-coming music talent

A spokesperson said: “Hidden is a new grassroots music venue with a strong focus on supporting the up-and-coming talent in the Dundee music scene and touring acts alike.

“The venue will host a variety of events with live gigs and club formats across a variety of music tastes.

“The name Hidden was chosen to reflect that we aim to be the undiscovered cornerstone of the Dundee music scene, supporting talent through all genres of music without being pinpointed as only one genre.

“We feel our network of artists and staff provides us with a great platform for the Dundee community.”

Hidden Dundee is part of the Hamilton Hunter Group, which operates Audio Glasgow and Slay Glasgow.

‘Dundee has a gap in the market’

The spokesperson added: “We feel Dundee has a gap in the market having run many successful events in the city over the years, and want to create a permanent home to develop those talents and relationships further.”

Hidden’s first event takes place on Saturday October 19, celebrating Charli XCX’s album Brat.

The opening of Hidden comes after Church owner Jeff Chan warned that live music in the city could become a thing of the past.

Conversation