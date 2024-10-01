New Dundee nightclub aims to promote ‘grassroots’ music

A new Dundee nightclub is aiming to promote “grassroots” music.

Hidden Dundee will open in the former Captain’s Cabin unit – next to Church – on Ward Road.

It comes after Captain’s Cabin moved into Clarks on Lindsay Street across the road.

The owners of Hidden already have a varied line-up of acts booked with club nights also in the pipeline.

Hidden Dundee to have ‘strong focus’ on up-and-coming music talent

A spokesperson said: “Hidden is a new grassroots music venue with a strong focus on supporting the up-and-coming talent in the Dundee music scene and touring acts alike.

“The venue will host a variety of events with live gigs and club formats across a variety of music tastes.

“The name Hidden was chosen to reflect that we aim to be the undiscovered cornerstone of the Dundee music scene, supporting talent through all genres of music without being pinpointed as only one genre.

“We feel our network of artists and staff provides us with a great platform for the Dundee community.”

Hidden Dundee is part of the Hamilton Hunter Group, which operates Audio Glasgow and Slay Glasgow.

‘Dundee has a gap in the market’

The spokesperson added: “We feel Dundee has a gap in the market having run many successful events in the city over the years, and want to create a permanent home to develop those talents and relationships further.”

Hidden’s first event takes place on Saturday October 19, celebrating Charli XCX’s album Brat.

The opening of Hidden comes after Church owner Jeff Chan warned that live music in the city could become a thing of the past.