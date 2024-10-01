Hunt for Glenrothes hit-and-run driver after pedestrian left in hospital

Police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver in Glenrothes after a pedestrian was left in hospital.

A 50-year-old man was injured after being hit by a car on Caskieberran Drive.

The incident happened on Wednesday September 18 but police have now issued an appeal as they continue to hunt for the driver, who left the scene.

Driver of small blue car left scene of Glenrothes hit-and-run

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident happened between 6.15pm and 7pm and involved a small, light blue car.

“The vehicle left in the direction of Pentland Park.

“The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, attended hospital where he received treatment for injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage that may help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 1231 of Thursday September 19.