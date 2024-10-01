Simo Valakari set to be unveiled as St Johnstone boss, as likely backroom team scenario is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari set to be unveiled as St Johnstone boss, as likely backroom team scenario is revealed

The Finn is flying to Scotland to sign his contract.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone managerial target Simo Valakari. Image: Shutterstock.

Simo Valakari could be unveiled as the new St Johnstone manager by the end of the day.

A deal to appoint him as Craig Levein’s successor was effectively agreed on Sunday evening, hours after Valakari took charge of his Riga team in a league game against FK Liepaja.

Saints were able to move quickly for the 51-year-old when talks broke down with Tiernan Lynch because he was always a leading candidate after impressing in the first round of interviews on Wednesday afternoon.

The American owners were comfortable with a process where a number of candidates would be spoken to, and so was Valakari.

Being thorough was more important than being quick.

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: Shutterstock.

Finnish media have now confirmed that the former Motherwell and Derby County midfielder will travel to Scotland today to sign his contract, having negotiated his release from Riga.

Courier Sport understands it is likely to be a deal which runs for the rest of this season and two more after that.

Saints still have to sort out Valakari’s work permit to enable him to be in the dugout for Sunday’s game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Once that box has been ticked there will be no doubting the new head coach’s work ethic as he has always made it a principle to be first in and last out of the building at the clubs he has managed.

Coaches

In previous jobs, Valakari has taken his time to see if he forms a good training ground relationship with the coaches already at the club.

It is thought that will be the case at McDiarmid Park as well.

One of the most impactive aspects of Valakari’s pitch for the Perth post was the research he had done on the current squad, which is toiling in the Premiership.

Work is already underway to identify free agent targets before the transfer window opens in January, with central defence and goalkeeper the two priority areas in need of immediate attention.

