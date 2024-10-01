Simo Valakari set to be unveiled as St Johnstone boss, as likely backroom team scenario is revealed

Simo Valakari could be unveiled as the new St Johnstone manager by the end of the day.

A deal to appoint him as Craig Levein’s successor was effectively agreed on Sunday evening, hours after Valakari took charge of his Riga team in a league game against FK Liepaja.

Saints were able to move quickly for the 51-year-old when talks broke down with Tiernan Lynch because he was always a leading candidate after impressing in the first round of interviews on Wednesday afternoon.

The American owners were comfortable with a process where a number of candidates would be spoken to, and so was Valakari.

Being thorough was more important than being quick.

Finnish media have now confirmed that the former Motherwell and Derby County midfielder will travel to Scotland today to sign his contract, having negotiated his release from Riga.

Courier Sport understands it is likely to be a deal which runs for the rest of this season and two more after that.

Saints still have to sort out Valakari’s work permit to enable him to be in the dugout for Sunday’s game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Once that box has been ticked there will be no doubting the new head coach’s work ethic as he has always made it a principle to be first in and last out of the building at the clubs he has managed.

Coaches

In previous jobs, Valakari has taken his time to see if he forms a good training ground relationship with the coaches already at the club.

It is thought that will be the case at McDiarmid Park as well.

One of the most impactive aspects of Valakari’s pitch for the Perth post was the research he had done on the current squad, which is toiling in the Premiership.

Work is already underway to identify free agent targets before the transfer window opens in January, with central defence and goalkeeper the two priority areas in need of immediate attention.