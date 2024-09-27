10,000 tickets sold for Dundee dance festival in one hour as Hannah Laing thanks fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

10,000 tickets sold for Dundee dance festival in one hour as Hannah Laing thanks fans

Tickets for doof in the Park at Camperdown went on sale on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
Hannah Laing will host doof in the Park next year
Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has thanked fans after 10,000 tickets were sold for her debut dance festival in just one hour.

Tickets for doof in the Park – being held at Camperdown next July – went on sale on Friday.

Within minutes, fans were in online queues of up to half an hour as they waited to snap up briefs for the event.

Posting on Facebook, Hannah said: “Wow, 10,000 tickets sold in one hour! Thank you seriously.”

Camperdown Park will host the festival. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Three batches of tickets were available for customers, with the third release – priced at £70 – still available as of 10.30am.

However, VIP upgrade tickets have sold out.

It is not known if more tickets will be made available.

In an exclusive chat with The Courier on Thursday, organiser Hannah revealed she planned to sell about 10,000-15,000 tickets after receiving 20,000 sign-ups ahead of the sale.

She added: “I don’t want to go over that even though it just keeps growing.”

More from Dundee

The car crashed through barriers on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied
Car crashes through railings near Dundee Waterfront
Trees being cut down at Heron Rise. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Council cutting down trees in bid to prevent flooding near Dundee homes hit by…
Lochee Park.
Dundee Celtic could be expelled from Scottish Youth Cup over alleged crowd trouble
B&Q on Kings Cross Road in Dundee
Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q
Police helicopter as seen from Dundee Law.
Why a police helicopter has been circling above Dundee
Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway returns to Lochee roots to shake up Dundee by-election on home…
8
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Alarm sounds over Dundee City Council staff sickness rate
15
A view of Dundee from Fife.
Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend
Hannah Laing discusses doof in the Park
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ Hannah Laing reveals ticket numbers for dance festival as 'mind blown'…
Drivers following a diversion on Strathern Road. Image: Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to 'chaotic' roadworks
6

Conversation