10,000 tickets sold for Dundee dance festival in one hour as Hannah Laing thanks fans

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has thanked fans after 10,000 tickets were sold for her debut dance festival in just one hour.

Tickets for doof in the Park – being held at Camperdown next July – went on sale on Friday.

Within minutes, fans were in online queues of up to half an hour as they waited to snap up briefs for the event.

Posting on Facebook, Hannah said: “Wow, 10,000 tickets sold in one hour! Thank you seriously.”

Three batches of tickets were available for customers, with the third release – priced at £70 – still available as of 10.30am.

However, VIP upgrade tickets have sold out.

It is not known if more tickets will be made available.

In an exclusive chat with The Courier on Thursday, organiser Hannah revealed she planned to sell about 10,000-15,000 tickets after receiving 20,000 sign-ups ahead of the sale.

She added: “I don’t want to go over that even though it just keeps growing.”