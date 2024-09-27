Youth, 17, reported over break-ins at Perthshire village shops

A 17-year-old youth has been reported to prosecutors after two Perthshire village stores were targeted in break-ins.

The shops in Burrelton and Balbeggie – which are just six miles apart – were targeted in the early hours of last Wednesday.

Gary Casson, owner of both stores, told The Courier stock was stolen during the incident in Burrelton.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with a housebreaking and attempted housebreaking in village stores in Burrelton and Balbeggie.

“The incidents were reported to police on Wednesday September 18 and inquiries remain ongoing.”