Home News Perth & Kinross

Youth, 17, reported over break-ins at Perthshire village shops

The Balbeggie and Burrelton shops were targeted last week.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside Burrelton Village Store on Wednesday.
Police outside Burrelton Village Store after the break-in. Image: Supplied

A 17-year-old youth has been reported to prosecutors after two Perthshire village stores were targeted in break-ins.

The shops in Burrelton and Balbeggie – which are just six miles apart – were targeted in the early hours of last Wednesday.

Gary Casson, owner of both stores, told The Courier stock was stolen during the incident in Burrelton.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with a housebreaking and attempted housebreaking in village stores in Burrelton and Balbeggie.

“The incidents were reported to police on Wednesday September 18 and inquiries remain ongoing.”

