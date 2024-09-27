Ex-Stirling café boss from Fife bought more than £3k of cocaine for ‘personal use’ after business failed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Stirling café boss from Fife bought more than £3k of cocaine for ‘personal use’ after business failed

Derek Crews, who had a cafe at the city bus station, pled guilty to supplying cocaine on the basis it was not a commercial operation.

By Jamie McKenzie
Derek Crews
Derek Crews. Image: Police Scotland

A former Stirling café boss from Fife bought 52 grammes of cocaine for “personal use only” after his business failed due to Covid, a court has been told.

Derek Crews appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between February 26 and March 24 2022.

The 43-year-old’s defence lawyer said prosecutors accepted his client’s guilty plea on the basis the drugs were not for commercial use.

The court heard previously police detained Crews and his then-wife at their then-home in Clackmannan ahead of a search there.

One of the detectives asked if there were any drugs in the house, and Crews said: “There is a wee bit of white in the dressing room for personal use only.”

Within the dressing room, officers seized a wrap containing 52.33g of cocaine, with a street value of between £3,150 and £4,160.

They also found a set of scales with residue on them on the living room mantlepiece and a small number of grip seal bags in a drawer below the kitchen hob.

Supplied to family members

Defence lawyer Alastair Ross said a guilty plea was tendered on the basis the drugs concerned were purchased in bulk by his client on a non-commercial basis, a position accepted by the Crown.

Clarifying, Sheriff Derek Hamilton asked: “Was it the accepted position from the Crown that this operation was limited to him supplying only to his wife and sister-in-law?”

Mr Ross replied: “Yes.”

The lawyer acknowledged Crews, of Factory Road, Buckhaven, has an “appalling” criminal record and noted he is now divorced.

He said they had set up a café business trading at Stirling bus station, adding: “Unfortunately, due to the Covid pandemic, the business failed and that sent Mr Crews on a downward spiral again and he and his wife reverted to previous difficulties.

“The break-up of the marriage was a wake-up call.”

Mr Ross said a social worker says Crews is currently engaging well with a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO).

Sheriff Hamilton further adjourned sentencing until November 4 to await the outcome of another matter and bail was continued.

