Dundee United

Dundee United side revealed for Scottish Masters tournament as BBC sign up for live TV coverage

Eight United heroes will pull on the tangerine again at November's event in Aberdeen.

By Sean Hamilton
(L to R) Jon Daly, Garry Kenneth and Craig Conway, pictured celebrating after knocking out Rangers on their way to 2010 Scottish Cup glory, will all appear for United's masters team. Image: SNS
Dundee United’s side has been named for the upcoming Scottish Masters 2024 tournament in Aberdeen.

A team made up for tangerines heroes will head for the Granite City’s P&J Live on Thursday, November 14 to face rivals from Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

BBC Scotland have signed up to provide live television coverage on the night.

But those in attendance will have the chance to get up close and personal with an impressive selection of ex-United stars, including FIVE Scottish Cup winners from 2010.

Danny Swanson celebrates at Hampden after United’s 2010 Scottish Cup win. Image: SNS

Scottish Masters teams

Dundee United: Paul Gallacher (GK), Garry Kenneth, Mark Wilson, Willo Flood, John Rankin, Craig Conway, Danny Swanson, Jon Daly.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis (GK), Russell Anderson, Kevin McNaughton, Derek Young, Gavin Rae, Jonny Hayes, Eoin Jess, Lee Miller.

Celtic: Michael McGovern (GK), Darren O’Dea, Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley, Stiliyan Petrov, Scott Brown, Simon Donnelly, Gary Hooper.

Rangers: Roy Carroll (GK), Lee McCulloch, Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes, Dean Shiels, Graham Dorrans, Jermain Defoe, Kris Boyd.

Willo Flood will captain United’s side, with Russell Anderson, Stiliyan Petrov and Barry Ferguson skippering their respective teams.

The Scottish Masters tournament was rebooted in 2022 and this year’s event marks its first visit to Aberdeen.

Mark Wilson in action for Dundee United in 2014. Image: SNS

The teams will face each other in six-a-side, round robin action, before the two with the most points face off to be crowned winners.

BBC Scotland channel boss Tony Nellany is looking forward to screening an exciting evening of action.

He said: “The Scottish Masters tournament has been established as a genuine crowd-pleaser over the years.

“We’re delighted we’ll again be bringing live action from this popular event and we’re sure our audiences will lap up all the skill, nostalgia and entertainment on show at the tournament.”

Conversation