Two Perthshire village stores targeted in break-in bids

Two Perthshire village stores have been targeted in overnight break-in bids.

Officers were called to reports of a break-in and attempted break-in at the shops in Burrelton and Balbeggie early on Wednesday.

The two stores are five miles apart on the A94.

One passer-by said the door at the Burrelton shop had been smashed with the area taped off by police at around 7am.

She said: “The shop looks closed, the delivery of morning rolls is sitting outside.

“It looks like someone has smashed the door with broken glass and debris on the pavement outside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following reports of a housebreaking and attempted housebreaking in village stores on High Street, Burrelton and Main Street, Balbeggie respectively.

“The reports were made to police around 4.30am on Wednesday.”