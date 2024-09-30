Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock

The French midfielder was rushed to hospital after falling ill at half-time in Saturday's clash with Aberdeen.

By George Cran
Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time in Saturday's game with Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Mo Sylla is resting at home after being released from hospital following his half-time collapse at Dundee’s clash with Aberdeen.

The French midfielder was taken to Ninewells A&E while the second half of Saturday’s clash continued.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty revealed to press after the match that Sylla had “taken a turn” but was “responsive” after being treated by medics in the dressing-room.

Docherty said: “It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time.

“The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.”

Update

Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

Sylla spent Saturday night in hospital but was released on Sunday evening.

And Dundee have since provided an update on the medical cause behind his collapse.

A club statement said: “The club are pleased to update that Mo Sylla has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

“After medical investigation, it is believed that Mo went into anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday’s match against Aberdeen.

“Mo will continue to be monitored by the Dundee FC medical team.”

Conversation