Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock

Mo Sylla is resting at home after being released from hospital following his half-time collapse at Dundee’s clash with Aberdeen.

The French midfielder was taken to Ninewells A&E while the second half of Saturday’s clash continued.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty revealed to press after the match that Sylla had “taken a turn” but was “responsive” after being treated by medics in the dressing-room.

Docherty said: “It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time.

“The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.”

Update

Sylla spent Saturday night in hospital but was released on Sunday evening.

And Dundee have since provided an update on the medical cause behind his collapse.

A club statement said: “The club are pleased to update that Mo Sylla has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

“After medical investigation, it is believed that Mo went into anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday’s match against Aberdeen.

“Mo will continue to be monitored by the Dundee FC medical team.”