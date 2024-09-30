Dundee FC Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock The French midfielder was rushed to hospital after falling ill at half-time in Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. By George Cran September 30 2024, 2:16pm September 30 2024, 2:16pm Share Dundee star Mo Sylla released from hospital after anaphylactic shock Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5093600/mo-sylla-released-hospital-anaphylactic-shock-dundee-collapse/ Copy Link 0 comment Mo Sylla was taken to Ninewells at half-time in Saturday's game with Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Mo Sylla is resting at home after being released from hospital following his half-time collapse at Dundee’s clash with Aberdeen. The French midfielder was taken to Ninewells A&E while the second half of Saturday’s clash continued. Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty revealed to press after the match that Sylla had “taken a turn” but was “responsive” after being treated by medics in the dressing-room. Docherty said: “It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time. “The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.” Update Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Sylla spent Saturday night in hospital but was released on Sunday evening. And Dundee have since provided an update on the medical cause behind his collapse. A club statement said: “The club are pleased to update that Mo Sylla has been released from hospital and is recovering at home. “After medical investigation, it is believed that Mo went into anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday’s match against Aberdeen. “Mo will continue to be monitored by the Dundee FC medical team.”
Conversation