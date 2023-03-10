Dunfermline will not sell North West Stand tickets for next fixture after ‘a number of actions’ in Falkirk match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline will not be selling any tickets for the North West Stand for the upcoming home match versus Edinburgh.

The club has asked all supporters to respect conduct guidelines after the referee and match delegate reports noted “a number of actions” that have brought the club “into disrepute” in Tuesday night’s League One clash with Falkirk.

A statement on the club’s website said that said that season-ticket holders will still have access to their seats but that no other tickets will be sold.

The start of Tuesday’s match was delayed slightly – as was kick-off following the opening goal – after flares and smoke bombs were thrown and Falkirk players were targeted with missiles.

Dunfermline won the match 2-0, extending their lead at the top of the division to eight points.

The club thanked those in the North West Stand for the tifo they displayed ahead of the match but asked that supporters to follow ground regulation guidance.

Call to follow conduct guidance

The statement read: “Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic was delighted with the backing on Tuesday night with over 9,500 supporters in the stadium for our 2-0 win.

“The 7,000-plus backing from the home end without doubt helped push the squad over the line to share a memorable night at KDM Group East End Park.

“The club would also like to thank Jason Canning and his tifo team for another fantastic display at kick-off.

“Nights like Tuesday remind us of the special togetherness we have on and off the pitch.

“Sadly, during the match a number of actions, noted in the referee and match delegate reports, have been highlighted, bringing the club into disrepute.

“These included pyrotechnics, pitch incursions, objects thrown at officials and display items thrown on the pitch.

“As a result, the club must act based on this ongoing problem before the authorities take the matter out of our own hands and impose sanctions which none of us want.

“Therefore, for the next home match, FC Edinburgh on March 18, the club shall not be 2elling any match day tickets in the North West Stand. (Season ticket holders will still have access to their regular seats)

“We would encourage all supporters coming to KDM Group East End Park to follow the unacceptable conduct and ground regulation guidance.”