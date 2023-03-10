Dunfermline will not sell North West Stand tickets for next fixture after ‘a number of actions’ in Falkirk match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline will not sell North West Stand tickets for next fixture after ‘a number of actions’ in Falkirk match

By Craig Cairns
March 10 2023, 6.17pm
The Pars have released a statement after Tuesday night's match. Image: Craig Brown.
The Pars have released a statement after Tuesday night's match. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline will not be selling any tickets for the North West Stand for the upcoming home match versus Edinburgh.

The club has asked all supporters to respect conduct guidelines after the referee and match delegate reports noted “a number of actions” that have brought the club “into disrepute” in Tuesday night’s League One clash with Falkirk.

A statement on the club’s website said that said that season-ticket holders will still have access to their seats but that no other tickets will be sold.

The start of Tuesday’s match was delayed slightly – as was kick-off following the opening goal – after flares and smoke bombs were thrown and Falkirk players were targeted with missiles.

Dunfermline won the match 2-0, extending their lead at the top of the division to eight points.

The club thanked those in the North West Stand for the tifo they displayed ahead of the match but asked that supporters to follow ground regulation guidance.

Call to follow conduct guidance

The statement read: “Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic was delighted with the backing on Tuesday night with over 9,500 supporters in the stadium for our 2-0 win.

“The 7,000-plus backing from the home end without doubt helped push the squad over the line to share a memorable night at KDM Group East End Park.

“The club would also like to thank Jason Canning and his tifo team for another fantastic display at kick-off.

Tuesday’s tifo ahead of the match. Image: SNS.

“Nights like Tuesday remind us of the special togetherness we have on and off the pitch.

“Sadly, during the match a number of actions, noted in the referee and match delegate reports, have been highlighted, bringing the club into disrepute.

“These included pyrotechnics, pitch incursions, objects thrown at officials and display items thrown on the pitch.

“As a result, the club must act based on this ongoing problem before the authorities take the matter out of our own hands and impose sanctions which none of us want.

“Therefore, for the next home match, FC Edinburgh on March 18, the club shall not be 2elling any match day tickets in the North West Stand. (Season ticket holders will still have access to their regular seats)

“We would encourage all supporters coming to KDM Group East End Park to follow the unacceptable conduct and ground regulation guidance.”

